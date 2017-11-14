Who Do We Love to Hate? Part 1, The NL West.
In several postseason threads, posters stated they were openly pulling for “not ____.” Yes, part of being a fan of one franchise is actively rooting against other franchises. And this year’s playoffs seemed to feature many of our least liked teams.
But when it comes down to it, who do Angels fans love to hate the most?
I’ve decided to set up a poll, going division by division. I’ll then take the winners, grant 2 of them byes, and create a bracket until we have formally selected THE franchise we loathe the most.
Mean spirited? Negative? Hey, welcome to the cesspool.
Here are the choices for round 1:
LA Dodgers: our logo stealing, land grabbing neighbors to the north whose fans call them “the real LA team” while proudly wearing OUR logo.
SF Giants: the Halloween colored crew hails from Northern California, the natural rival of all things Southern California. Barry Bonds. 2002.
SD Padres: really, I got nothing here, but I’m sure somebody out there has a reason to hate this blip of a franchise.
Colorado Rockies: the birthplace of Jerry Dipoto’s front office career.
Arizona Diamondbacks: they gave up on our Justin Upton, they complain about their new stadium, and they play baseball indoors, which is just unnatural.
