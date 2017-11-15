Who Do We Love to Hate Part 2: The NL Central

Part two of our ongoing quest to find out which franchise Angels fans loathe the most. If you haven’t yet voted for the NL West entrant of your choice, click here.

Moving from the NL West to flyover country, we now select the Angel fans least liked team from the NL Central.

Here are your options:

St. Louis Cardinals: the consensus “best fans in baseball” dumped an aging Albert Pujols on us and was the grooming ground for Joe Buck.

Chicago Cubs: last year’s bandwagon team du jour with their cool old ballpark and Old Style beer, stewarded by Joe Maddon, the one the Angels let get away.

Milwaukee Brewers: broke our hearts back in 1982 then left the AL before we could get a rematch.

Pittsburgh Pirates: we’ve played them six times in the last decade. Maybe somebody got beaned or something? No, OK, I’m sure somebody has a reason.

Cincinnati Reds: the first professional baseball team. Without them, we’d have so much more free time.