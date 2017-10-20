Who has home-field advantage in the World Series? The Dodgers, and here's why
The process for determining home-field advantage in the World Series is different in 2017
The Dodgers, by vanquishing the Cubs in five games in the NL Championship Series, have secured a spot in the World Series, and they'll of course face the winner of the ALCS, which will be the Yankees or Astros. So who will have home-field advantage in this year's Fall Classic?
By way of reminder, no longer is home-field advantage in the World Series determined by the outcome of the All-Star Game (the AL won this year). Now it's determined by best overall record. This year best overall record belongs to the Dodgers, and as such they'll have home-field advantage in the World Series regardless of their opponent.
In MLB, that probably sounds more important than it really is. Home-field advantage in essence means the right to host a potential Game 7. So Dodger Stadium would host World Series Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5 would be in the AL champion's home ballpark.
Game 1 of the 2017 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.
