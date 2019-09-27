Why a Houston mattress salesman wants to bet $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series

The Houston Astros are the favorites to win the 2019 World Series. As a result, there's many people in Houston that will have a huge stake in that very fact coming to fruition in the next few weeks.

One Houston man is so confident in the Astros that he is staking his business on them winning it all. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a local mattress salesman, is offering a full refund to customers who spend $3,000 or more on a mattress if Houston takes home the title. To combat potential losses, McIngvale is in the process of betting $10 million on the Astros winning the World Series with the help of two high-level Las Vegas gamblers, according to ESPN.

With Houston's latest odds at many sportsbooks being between +220 and +225 to win it all, a $10 million wager on them would pay out at least $20 million.

McIngvale confirmed that Gallery Furniture saw increased mattress sales following both the Astros' acquisition of starting pitcher Zack Greinke at the trade deadline and Justin Verlander's no-hitter on Sept. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"The customers aren't dumb," McIngvale said. "They know what's going on. They're hedging themselves as well."

McIngvale did a similar promotion at Gallery Furniture when the Astros won the 2017 World Series. He turned to Vegas back then too and "that turned out very well," he told KHOU 11.

He is still in the process of placing the bets this time around, and does have until the regular season end on Sunday to do so.

"I've placed hedge bets [on the Astros] at certain places, with still a few more to go," McIngvale said. "It's all kind of in flux. It's like the stock market. You have to shop for the best price."

While it's an astounding proposition, the Astros do have a strong chance to win it all once again. Houston boasts one of the best starting rotations around with Greinke, Verlander and Gerritt Cole. Then on offense, they are full of talented hitters like Alex Bregman, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel.

Houston has scored 902 runs on the season, which currently ranks third only behind the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.