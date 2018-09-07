Why Ben Zobrist has quietly been one of the most valuable players on the Cubs

After the 2017 season, it looked like the rest of Ben Zobrist's contract with the Cubs was possibly a sunk cost. Yes, he dealt with a wrist injury for much of the season, but he was also heading to his 37-year-old season. As the saying goes, Father Time is undefeated.

Zobrist hit a paltry .232/.318/.375 (78 OPS+) in 2017. He's a versatile defender, but he's not a good enough defender or baserunner to overcome that lack of offense. He went on to hit .154/.185/.231 in nine postseason games.

Hey, if the run was over and the Cubs had to overpay him for the final two years of his four-year, $56 million deal, it would have been fine. After all, the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and he was the World Series MVP. Consider the entire deal worthwhile after one year.

It was just that, in looking forward, there had to be a realistic possibility he wouldn't be a regular contributor.

Instead, maybe it was all just the wrist injury.

After collecting five hits and four RBI in the last two games -- both Cubs wins that were at least moderately important -- Zobrist is now hitting .313/.388/.461 with 25 doubles, 55 RBI and 60 runs in 439 plate appearances this season. Perhaps the best trait Zobrist has doesn't really show up on a stat sheet. He is easily the most reliable player in the lineup when it comes to working good at-bats. In a big spot, you can pretty much always count on him to put the ball in play.

As an example, take his walk-off single here with the bases loaded and one out. Sure, a double play is killer, but striking out really eases things up for the defense. Zobrist came through:

Another good aspect? His overall versatility as a player.

He doesn't play everyday (117 games, 88 starts), but he's been invaluable for manager Joe Maddon in terms of coming off the bench and the versatility both defensively and offensively.

He's spent at least 113 innings in left field, right field and second base. He rates out positively at all three positions in defensive runs saved, too. He's not just out there holding a glove. He's good at all three (he hasn't made an error in 380 2/3 innings at second, by the way).

What do I mean by offensive versatility?

Here's where Zobrist has slotted in the starting lineup this season:

Leadoff: 27 times

2nd: 10 times

3rd: 21 times

4th: 13 times

5th: 6 times

6th: 6 times

7th: 5 times

Without taking the excessive time to look up every single player in baseball, I'm pretty willing to bet no one else has a spread like this one. He's hit almost anywhere this season and produced everywhere.

The Cubs have had plenty of offensive issues, individually, too, that Zobrist has had a hand in mitigating. Kris Bryant has either been hurt or not right for most of the season. Anthony Rizzo was injured early and it's taken a major second-half run to get his line close to where we're used to seeing it. Willson Contreras is having a terrible second half and has lacked power all season. Addison Russell is, again, having a bad offensive season. Several others (Albert Almora, Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward) have been inconsistent on the whole.

Sure, Javier Baez has done a lot of heavy lifting and that's why he's an MVP candidate. The addition of Daniel Murphy has been huge, just as Rizzo going gangbusters in the second half has been.

Let's not forget the work from the elder statesman here, though.

Zobrist has quietly been one of the most valuable players on this team. Go back to last November and imagine that, especially against the backdrop of this being the best team in the NL by 4 1/2 games on Sept. 7.