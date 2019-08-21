Why Craig Kimbrel's drama-free save vs. the Giants was so encouraging for the Cubs and their closer
Kimbrel is hoping for the chance to close games in October
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel locked down his 10th save in 12 chances this season on Tuesday night, and it was a pretty encouraging outing. Overall, Kimbrel has a 3.09 ERA if we lop off his uneasy first three outings, but he's been pretty shaky far too often for the Cubs to feel overly comfortable in their three-year investment thus far.
Tuesday's outing against the Giants, however, should provide a level of comfort, especially with it being his second outing back after returning from the injured list.
First off, it was a 1-2-3 inning. Kimbrel previously only had two 1-2-3 saves and his last one came all the way back on July 17. Far too often he's created problems for himself, but instead, this was a tidy, 14-pitch outing in which 10 of the pitches were strikes.
Next up, Kimbrel's fastball velocity was the highest it has been all season. In a blown save in Milwaukee, his fastball averaged 95.13 miles per hour. In a blown save in Pittsburgh, it averaged 95.06 mph. Only one time this season did Kimbrel's heat average over 97 and that was an outing against the Padres at 97.09 mph. It was over a month ago. Tuesday night, though, Kimbrel's fastball averaged 97.54 and topped out at 98.1.
The uptick in velocity helped pave the way to a small-sample swinging-strike percentage of 28.6 compared to a season long percentage of 17 percent.
Now, naysayers might want to point out that after his strikeout to start the inning, his next two batters flew out to the warning track. I would counter with the notion that the ball was flying all night. Did you see the Kyle Schwarber double? He just threw his hands at it and the ball almost left the yard.
We can provide further context based upon modern technology, too. Statcast estimates the expected batting average of each ball in play based upon exit velocity and launch angle. Brandon Belt's flyout had a .120 expected average. Brandon Crawford's was .160. They were essentially routine flies, made to look scarier on a night the wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field.
Tuesday night was but one outing and only 14 pitches, but it was promising for Kimbrel and the Cubs, especially now with Steve Cishek back and Rowan Wick having settled into the setup role (he got a 1-2-3 eighth). Perhaps the pair of bullpen meltdowns we saw from the Cubs last week will become a distant memory. Tuesday was a good start.
