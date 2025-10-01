The San Francisco Giants will not pursue Bruce Bochy for their now vacant manager's job, POBO Buster Posey confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. Earlier this week the Giants fired former manager Bob Melvin while Bochy and the Texas Rangers mutually agreed to end his time as manager. The Rangers offered Bochy an advisory role.

Here's what Posey said about Bochy, via the Chronicle:

"I don't even know what Boch's plans are, if he wants to continue to manage or not," Posey said. "The door is always open here for some sort of role, but the way I think things are coming into picture in my mind with where we go next, I don't see us going that route with Boch." ... Posey said he has already had conversations with candidates, and as he'd said Monday after the team let Bob Melvin go, "You keep your options open for what we think will be the best combination of manager and coaches to move us forward."

Bochy, 70, managed the Giants from 2007-19 and guided the team to World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He managed Posey as a player from 2009-19. The two have a long and close relationship, which led to speculation Posey would try to bring Bochy back to manage the Giants again.

The Giants went 80-82 in 2024 and 81-81 in 2025, their two years under Melvin. Posey just completed his first season as San Francisco's lead baseball operations executive. Melvin was a holdover from the previous front office regime, so Posey will now hire his first manager.

San Francisco has won between 79 and 81 games in each of the last four seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021. With Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, and Logan Webb headlining the roster, the Giants are looking to win now. This isn't a rebuild.

Bochy has managed 28 seasons in the big leagues and is sixth all-time with 2,252 wins. The future Hall of Famer has four World Series rings (Rangers in 2023 and Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014) and was named 1996 NL Manager of the Year with the San Diego Padres.