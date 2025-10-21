Chapter 49 of Seattle Mariners baseball is complete. It was better than the previous 48 chapters in many, many ways. Unfortunately, much like every other entry into this story, the ending was unhappy.

The Mariners were just eight outs away from the World Series. They had a two-run lead in the seventh inning of ALCS Game 7 against the Blue Jays on Monday night. Instead of closing things out, perhaps the most heartbreaking chapter was added to the story of the franchise: A 4-3 defeat that sent the Jays to the World Series and the Mariners home.

The 2025 Mariners made it further into the season than any other Mariners team, yet they still fell short of the World Series and, on that level, that makes them no different than the previous 48 iterations of this franchise.

The Seattle Mariners remain one of five current MLB franchises to have never won the World Series, along with the Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. The Mariners are the only team out of 30 to have never played in the Fall Classic.

Still, while the ultimate goal is always winning a championship, we shouldn't pretend the Mariners in 2025 were equally as successful as the 2025 Rockies or White Sox or Nationals -- or the Rangers or Astros, for that matter.

The 2025 season for the Mariners, even though they fell short of the two biggest goals, was a successful one. They won the AL West for the first time since 2001 on the strength of a furious rally in September during which they won 17 of 18 games. It was only their fourth division title and sixth playoff berth. It was only the eighth time in franchise history they won 90 games. This season marked the fourth trip to the ALCS for the franchise and the first time they got to Game 7.

Contrary to the belief of some -- and I've fought this battle for years -- you're allowed to have fun and celebrate moments other than winning the championship. It's obviously the most fun as a fan when your team wins it all, but there are plenty of other moments that bring joy.

The Mariners brought their fans a lot this season.

How about Cal Raleigh? Never before had a catcher hit even 50 home runs in season. Never had a switch hitter reached 55. Raleigh hit 60. Julio Rodríguez was a 30-30 guy. Randy Arozarena was close. How about Game 2 of the ALDS? How about the 15-inning Game 5 of the ALDS, one of the most dramatic playoff games we've ever seen?

Then there's ALCS Game 5. The eighth inning. Raleigh's game-tying blast. Eugenio Suárez's grand slam, anyone? How awesome was that eighth inning?

None of that can ever be taken away from Mariners fans.

As the dust settles, the front office needs to look forward to the offseason and find ways to repeat this success and then hope everything breaks right to bring that elusive first title. Trade deadline pickups Suárez and Josh Naylor are free agents. Jorge Polanco has a mutual option. Closer Andrés Muñoz has a no-brainer $6 million team option that'll get picked up. From there, everyone else of great importance is rostered and can be built around.

There's a foundation in place to again challenge for the American League pennant.

For now, though, let's just reflect on what a run this was for the Mariners ... and their fans.

For you, M's fans, it's going to take a few days. Maybe a few weeks. Maybe you'll even need the 2026 season to start. At some point, though, you'll look back at the 2025 season with fondness. Of course you'll lament how it ended, but the good far outweighs the bad here in the aggregate.