Why Mike Trout, baseball's best player in the midst of possibly his greatest season, should have an easy MVP case

When there's a generational talent, it's easy to become numb to the greatness in the moment. When it happens, we get things like Jeff Kent winning MVP over Barry Bonds, Karl Malone over Michael Jordan, working ourselves into a lather to not give LeBron or Pujols another MVP, etc. We've seen it.

In the case of Mike Trout, we cannot let this happen in 2019. He is the most valuable player in baseball. Period. Full stop.

No, don't make your AL MVP arguments for D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees fans. Step away from the keyboard. You are dead wrong.

Baseball is a team sport, yes, but it's a team sport that deals with a series of individual matchups. This isn't basketball where Trout can control the ball every possession and guard the opponent's best player. This isn't football where Trout has his hands on the ball every single play as the quarterback. He can only bat once every nine times and can only field what is hit his way. With this being the case, I completely and utterly reject the notion that team performance has anything in the world to do with what makes a player "valuable." The best players are the most valuable.

Mike Trout is, again, the best player in baseball.

Entering Tuesday, Trout lead the AL in home runs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, wRC+ and is routing the field in WAR.

Baseball-reference.com WAR, AL position players:

Fangraphs WAR, AL position players:

I hate having to say this, but people continue to scream it, so it bears repeating WAR isn't the end-all, be-all stat. No one with a brain says otherwise. It is, however, a good, all-encompassing stat and Trout is lapping the AL field in it. You want more? OK, let's go. Here's where Trout ranks in the following stats in the AL:

AVG: 11th

OBP: 1st

SLG: 1st

OPS: 1st

OPS+: 1st

wRC+: 1st

WAR: 1st

Hits: 20th (see walks)

Walks: 1st

Intentional walks: 1st

Runs: 3rd

Doubles: 18th

Home runs: 1st

RBI: 2nd

Stolen bases: 13th



He's even 21st in defensive WAR at a premium defensive position with plus-5 defensive runs saved.

I call Trout underrated, regularly, and get this pushback: "How could be possibly be underrated when everyone says he's the best player?" The answer is easy and obvious. He's historically underrated because far too many people are overlooking what he's been doing for years. His top four statistically similar players through age 27 on baseball-reference are Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr, Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron. He's already sixth in JAWS among center fielders! He trails only Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Mantle and Griffey.

This is an inner-circle all-time great player we're watching smack dab in the middle of his prime, possibly having his best season ever. At 8.2 bWAR right now through 126 team games, he's on pace for 10.5, which would tie his career high (both in 2012 and 2016). There have only been 30 position player seasons in baseball history with more WAR than that -- with most of them being Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams -- and Trout's on pace to be doing it a third time.

I don't care that Trout's teammates aren't very good. He's the most valuable player in baseball. To make an argument otherwise would be willfully ignorant. Please don't get numb to his greatness. He's transcendent. A third MVP should be forthcoming.