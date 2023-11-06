During the 2023 regular season, Major League Baseball's 30 teams combined for 4,860 games across 43,087 2/3 innings. Batters came to the plate 184,104 times and were confronted by 718,247 pitches; 459,201 of those were strikes. There was nothing unusual about that.
MLB's six-month regular season, in which each team plays 162 games, is unexampled among major team sports in its depth and breadth. The everyday-ness of the MLB schedule is its defining characteristic, and so is the absolute sprawl of it. It's probably time we view it with fresh appreciation and exalt those teams who withstand it better than the rest. Maybe the recent conclusion of the 2023 season -- with two wild-card entrants in the World Series and an opening-round exit for the regular-season colossus from Atlanta -- is a fine occasion to do so.
Time was when genuine greatness in the regular season was a requirement to make it to the World Series. This was in the days when the best team from each league advanced to the Fall Classic. That exacting structure, which had prevailed since 1903, ended in 1969 with the advent of divisional play and the institution of the League Championship Series. That meant the postseason field doubled from two teams to four. In 1995, wild-card teams were added, and the playoffs grew to eight teams and three rounds.
The next growth spurt came in 2012 with the Wild Card Game and an additional wild-card team in each league. That made for 10 playoff teams. That brings us to 2022 and wild-card expansion. That's the 12-team field that's presently in place. This is to say nothing of one-off playoff structures for 1981, which was complicated by a lengthy labor stoppage, and 2020, which was shortened to a 60-game regular season because of COVID.
The present reality is that it's easier than ever for a team to make the postseason in MLB, and by extension it's harder than ever for the best team to win it all. Baseball has so much structural parity and so much inherent randomness that you never see the yawning divide between best and worst that you do in other team sports. We'll even see fluke-ish outcomes across the full 162 games. Pare that sample size down to a sliver in the playoffs, and you get lightning strike upon lightning strike.
Note that all of this doesn't flow from some of the mewling coming from the 104-win Braves, their fans, and their proxies in the media about how harmful the relatively short layoff between the end of the regular season and the start of the Division Series was to their title hopes. The need to appreciate regular-season accomplishment predates that weirdness and bears no relationship to that particular suite of grievances. Indeed, this author made a similar call to action within the pages of the Baseball Prospectus annual back in 2016.
No, this is about the gradual erosion of regular-season importance and its relationship to winning it all. Need some evidence? Since the postseason first expanded in 1969, just 13 of 55 World Series trophies have gone to the squadron with the best record in that respective regular season. The predictably glib response will be along the lines of "then those teams should have been better in the playoffs." This, however, ignores the key differences between the regular season and what's in essence an end-of-season tournament. Like all pat certainties, it's also easily reversible: "No, the World Series winner should've proved its worth by being better during the regular season."
This devaluation of the regular season is also a trend that will become even more pronounced in the years to come as the playoffs get more and more bloated in the name of increasing the value of media-rights contracts. So how do we repair this? How do we correct for the devaluing of baseball's flagship distinction? Folks, we conjure up a trophy for it.
There's plenty of precedent for such a thing. At the individual level in MLB, we bestow upon players an MVP award for both regular-season performance and postseason performances in the LCS and World Series. Why not do so at the team level? Some will surely quip that the whole point is to win the World Series, but that is also presumably the whole point for individual players. We still find a way to honor their regular-season performances. One could also counter-argue that the whole point is not to just win the World Series but also to win as many games as possible. On another level, no less a circuit than England's Premier League determines the annual champion based on regular-season performance. None of this is unexplored territory.
In baseball, nothing is ever going to replace the glory and dog piles of World Series triumph, but there can be space to celebrate a team's mettle tested across the end of spring, the fullness of summer, and the early days of fall. That's when true greatness is achieved.
Since the World Series winner gets the Commissioner's Trophy, the team with the best regular-season record each year shall get the Players' Trophy in this imagined reality. Call it fitting to honor greatness built day after day with a prize named for those who authored it -- the players themselves.
At this point, it's time to retroactively award the Players' Trophy to the teams that earned it. The team with the highest winning percentage during the regular season of note gets the hardware. In the case of tie, run differential will be the first tiebreaker. If that doesn't do it, then head-to-head record will come into play, if applicable. If that doesn't settle matters, then they'll share the crown (you'll soon see that this is yet to happen).
We'll go back until 1969, when the postseason first expanded beyond the two pennant-winners. An asterisk (*) indicates that the Players' Trophy winner that year also went on to win the World Series. A plus sign (+) means the Players' Trophy winner for that season won the honor via tiebreaker. Now for the list of honorees:
|Year
|Players' Trophy winner
|Record
1969
Baltimore Orioles
109-53
1970
Baltimore Orioles*
108-54
1971
Baltimore Orioles
101-57
1972
Pittsburgh Pirates
96-59
1973
Cincinnati Reds
99-63
1974
Los Angeles Dodgers
102-60
1975
Cincinnati Reds*
108-54
1976
Cincinnati Reds*
102-60
1977
Kansas City Royals
102-60
1978
New York Yankees*
100-63
1979
Baltimore Orioles
102-57
1980
New York Yankees
103-59
1981
Cincinnati Reds
66-42
1982
Milwaukee Brewers
95-67
1983
Chicago White Sox
99-63
1984
Detroit Tigers*
104-58
1985
St. Louis Cardinals
101-61
1986
New York Mets*
108-54
1987
Detroit Tigers
98-64
1988
Oakland Athletics
104-58
1989
Oakland Athletics*
99-63
1990
Oakland Athletics
103-59
1991
Pittsburgh Pirates
98-64
1992
Atlanta Braves
98-64
1993
Atlanta Braves
104-58
1994
Montreal Expos
74-40
1995
Cleveland Indians
100-44
1996
Cleveland Indians
99-62
1997
Atlanta Braves
101-61
1998
New York Yankees*
114-48
1999
Atlanta Braves
103-59
2000
San Francisco Giants
97-65
2001
Seattle Mariners
116-46
2002
New York Yankees
103-58
2003
Atlanta Braves+
101-61
2004
St. Louis Cardinals
105-57
2005
St. Louis Cardinals
100-62
2006
New York Yankees+
97-65
2007
Boston Red Sox*+
96-66
2008
Los Angeles Angels
100-62
2009
New York Yankees*
103-69
2010
Philadelphia Phillies
97-65
2011
Philadelphia Phillies
102-60
2012
Washington Nationals
98-64
2013
St. Louis Cardinals+
97-65
2014
Los Angeles Angels
98-64
2015
St. Louis Cardinals
100-62
2016
Chicago Cubs*
103-58
2017
Los Angeles Dodgers
104-58
2018
Boston Red Sox*
108-54
2019
Houston Astros
107-55
2020
Los Angeles Dodgers*
43-17
2021
San Francisco Giants
107-55
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers
111-51
2023
Atlanta Braves
104-58
The Yankees and Braves lead all comers with six Players' Trophies apiece over this span. The Cardinals pull up just behind them with five.
Let's highlight for a moment that 1981 season you see above, as it provides an object lesson in How Things Should Be. That season was heavily compromised by a 50-day labor stoppage, and league decision-makers inexplicably landed on a playoff format that split the season and populated the playoffs with division winners from the first and second halves. As a somewhat predictable unintended consequence, the two teams with the best records in the NL -- the Reds and Cardinals -- were excluded from the playoffs because they didn't "win" their division in either half of the split season.
The Reds with their MLB-best record noted above chose the appropriate rejoinder to such injustice:
In the strike shortened 1981 season, the Cincinnati Reds finished with the best record in the MLB (66-42) but still missed the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OZ3wsSGm5U— Straight Facts (@Str8Facts_Pod) March 26, 2020
This, people, is the way -- righteous celebration of regular-season triumph. If only the Players' Trophy had been around in those days…
While this writer believes that regular-season excellence -- i.e., six months of triumph -- is more meaningful than than playoff excellence -- i.e., one month of triumph -- this isn't to suggest that the Players' Trophy should replace the Commissioner's Trophy. Rather, it's a celebration of a separate route to greatness, one that's in so many ways unique to baseball as it's played at the highest level.
Let's restore some of the glory to regular-season greatness by honoring it as such. Let's bring about the Players' Trophy.