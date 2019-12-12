Why Scott Boras is one of the biggest winners of the Winter Meetings

The MLB offseason is full swing with the biggest fish on the market already signing new deals in free agency. With the Winter Meetings underway, multiple teams have already positioned themselves well for the 2020 season and some have struck out.

In Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson revealed some of his winners and losers of the Winter Meetings and believes that agent Scott Boras is the biggest winner.

"With Scott Boras, it's never been anything personal. It's always been business. I've never liked the way he's done business. However, I'm man enough to admit that he's the number-one winner of the Winter Meetings. And the reason he is is that he found a way to get this stable of players, keep them all the way through free agency, and get them these contracts. Why is that noteworthy? Because very often agents are poaching players from other agencies."

During free agency, Boras negotiated $814 million in contracts for superstars Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg. Cole was arguably the top option in free agency and drew interest from all over. The Yankees ponied up and rewarded Cole with a nine-year, $324 million contract.

In addition, Mike Moustakas also received a $64 million contract from the Cincinnati Reds and is a Boras client. So Boras clients actually have earned $878 million in contracts thus far in free agency.

Samson also indicated that two of the biggest losers are the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as both have failed to sign any big-name free agents.