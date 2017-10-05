Why the 2017 MLB playoffs may have the best divisional round in years

With the New York Yankees defeating the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and the Arizona Diamondbacks beating the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, this year's divisional round is one of the most loaded in terms of win totals in recent history. With 773 cumulative wins between all League Divisional Series teams, it is the highest total since the 2002 divisional series, which featured an incredible 790 total wins.

This year's playoffs feature the Los Angeles Dodgers (104), Cleveland Indians (102 wins), Houston Astros (101), Washington Nationals (97), Boston Red Sox (93), Arizona Diamondbacks (93), Chicago Cubs (92) and the New York Yankees (91). Arizona's win leaves the Cubs as the team with the second-lowest win total, with their 92 wins standing a mere game better than the 91-win Yankees.

Since the current playoff format was implemented in 2012, there has been only one other instance that every team in the divisional round has had at least 90 wins (2013). Indeed, the last time there were three 100-win teams in the divisional round was in 2002, when the Braves, Athletics and Yankees all played (notably, all three of those teams lost their division series). The three 100-win teams will face off against the Diamondbacks (Dodgers), Yankees (Indians) and Red Sox (Astros).

There's a mere 11-game gap between them and the top team in the NL, the Dodgers, and their division rival and NLDS foe, the Diamondbacks. Going by wins alone, the Snakes actually come out ahead of the Cubs in terms of record. It's a testament to how deep the NL West was that it was represented in both sides of the Wild Card Game -- if the Dodgers hadn't had such an incredible year then things could have shaken out very differently for both the Diamondbacks and the Rockies.

Whatever happens, it makes what could at times feel like a regular-season slog worth it. Fans will be treated to the Indians and Yankees in an ALDS, which almost feels criminal. Even the Red Sox and the Astros will have an LCS vibe to it, though that's just by virtue of two divisional winners playing. The Dodgers have the added element of playing against a division rival in the NLDS, which should spark the competition with just a touch more gasoline.

Obviously, all of those regular-season wins are for naught if a team can't advance past the divisional round. But no matter who wins, 22 fanbases watching passively will at least get a show.