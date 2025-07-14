In 2019, Major League Baseball awarded the 2021 All-Star Game to the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park. Less than two years later, on April 2, 2021, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league decided to move the game to Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies. And on Tuesday, the 2025 All-Star Game will kick off in suburban Atlanta.

The 2021 decision was in reaction to S.B. 202, a Georgia law that was criticized by many -- including then-President Joe Biden -- as looking to restrict voting access for some citizens, particularly non-white voters.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Manfred said in a statement at the time.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."

Though the restrictive law remains intact in Georgia to this day -- portions have been blocked in federal court -- MLB decided in November 2023 that the punishment had gone on long enough and the 2025 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta.

"I made the decision in 2021 to move the event, and I understand, believe me, that people had then and probably still have different views as to the merits of that decision," Manfred said at the time.

"I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort. As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways."

Asked Tuesday about Atlanta hosting the Midsummer Classic, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will helm the National League team during the All-Star Game, said he was "excited to be here."

"I think that it's a great city and baseball fans are excited to be here and celebrate these great athletes," he said during a press conference. "I'm not a politician and I do feel that everyone has the right to voice thoughts but right now I choose to just focus on the players and the game and be excited to be here. For me, to be able to manage these guys, I'm honored."

This will be the third time the All-Star Game and its surrounding activities have been held in the Atlanta area. Atlanta Stadium hosted in 1972 and Turner Field served as host in 2000. This will be the first time the event is held in Truist Park.