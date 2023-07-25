This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

Cardinals at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

Latest Odds: Arizona Diamondbacks -125 Bet Now

The Pick: Diamondbacks (-125)

Key trend: The Diamondbacks have won six of Merrill Kelly's last eight starts.

It's rare that you'll see me backing a team that has lost five consecutive games but in this spot, the Diamondbacks are too talented not to break out this rough patch, and I believe they'll do just that on Tuesday.

Arizona will get starting pitcher Merrill Kelly back as he returns from a calf injury to start on Tuesday. Prior to the injury, Kelly was pitching extremely well, racking up a 9-4 record to go along with a 3.22 ERA on the season. The right-hander won three of his last five starts before suffering the injury and the Diamondbacks have won six of his last eight outings.

While the wins haven't come as of late, Arizona has been putting runs on the board for the most part. The Diamondbacks have averaged 4.4 runs per game, while scoring at least five runs in three of their last five contests. When you're talking about a lineup that includes sluggers like Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Corbin Carroll, I'm going to trust that the Diamondbacks will continue to hit the ball. After all, the Diamondbacks rank sixth in all of baseball in runs scored, while ranking in the top 10 in just about every offensive category.

On the other hand, Cardinals starter Steven Matz has been downright brutal. Matz carries a 1-7 record and 4.67 ERA on the year into Tuesday's start as well as owning a 5.49 ERA on the road. I'm counting on the Diamondbacks to be able to strike early and often against the struggling Cardinals starting pitcher.

💰 More MLB picks

Marlins at Rays, 6:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

Latest Odds: Under 7.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 7.5 (-115)

Key trend: The under has hit in four of the Rays' last five games.

The Marlins and Rays have been two of the most inconsistent teams in the bigs since returning from the All-Star break earlier this month .That's why I'm very comfortable riding with the under in this spot.

Listen, if you've been reading this newsletter consistently, then you know that I'm not the biggest fan of unders. However, these two teams have struggled to score runs in recent weeks. The Marlins have won just one of their first nine games following the All-Star break, and in that stretch the Miami is averaging just 3.1 runs per game and has scored three or fewer runs in five of them. Even in their first win on Sunday against the Rockies, the Marlins still scored just three runs to come away with a 3-2, 10-inning victory.

Meanwhile the Rays, which were one of the best teams in baseball throughout the first half of the 2023 season, have dropped seven of their past eight games. And in those eight games, Tampa Bay is averaging just three runs per game, and has scored three or fewer runs in six of those contests.

These are just two offenses that I refuse to trust right now.

Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Andrew Abbott Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-137)

Key trend: Abbott has at least six strikeouts in five of his last six starts.

Andrew Abbott is having a terrific rookie campaign and has given the Reds rotation a huge boost. The 24-year old has thrived in the strikeouts department since getting to The Show, so we're going to take advantage of that success here.

Since making his MLB debut in early June, Abbott has at least six strikeouts in six of his nine starts. In addition, the Reds left-hander has at least six strikeouts in five of his last six starts, including striking out six in his most recent outing against the Giants. Abbott has also logged at least six innings in seven of his nine starts, so he should have plenty of opportunities to register punch-outs against Milwaukee. On top of that, the Brewers' offense has struck out the fifth-most in the majors this season, so expect Abbott to clear this number.