Why the Dodgers may decide to stand pat with their current rotation after Hyun-Jin Ryu's departure

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays agreed with free-agent southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year deal worth $80 million, according to reports. Ryu, along with fellow offseason additions Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson, ought to give the Blue Jays an improved rotation. But his departure from the Los Angeles Dodgers is arguably just as important to the MLB ecosystem, and is the latest in a series of failures on Andrew Friedman's part this winter.

Although the Dodgers tried on all the top free agents -- Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg -- they didn't sign any of them. Their only external addition thus far has been former Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen, on a one-year deal worth $10 million. To make matters worse, they've now lost Ryu at a time when the free-agent market has dried up. The only remaining starters who entered the offseason ranked in our top 50 are Rich Hill (who will miss time after surgery), Alex Wood (coming back from his own surgery), and Ivan Nova.

If the Dodgers want to hold serve by replacing Ryu with a different above-average starter, they'll have to do it through trade. They do have a few options on that front, including the following: Mike Clevinger (and/or Francisco Lindor) from Cleveland; convincing the Texas Rangers that trading Mike Minor to fill a different hole would be a sensible maneuver; or any number of other options. There is an alternative worth noting: the Dodgers, convinced that they have enough rotation depth, simply stand pat.

It may not be a stretch. The Dodgers rotation figures to include Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Kenta Maeda, Julio Urias, and either Ross Stripling, Dustin May, or Tony Gonsolin. Obviously Kershaw is getting up there in age and mileage; relying on Urias or Stripling for 25-plus starts is risky; and the Dodgers love moving Maeda to the bullpen late in the year … but potentially having May and Gonsolin in reserve is a luxury most teams wish they could afford.

That isn't to excuse Friedman or the Dodgers from a disappointing offseason. Their connection to all the top free agents, as well as Lindor and Clevinger, indicated they were seeking elite talent in their efforts to get over the hump. Having every trail run cold and then running out essentially the same team as last year -- and doing so while shedding more than $20 million from the payroll -- would be atrocious from an optics perspective. Even if the roster is still talented enough to be the odds-on favorite in the National League West.

There's enough time left this offseason for the Dodgers to do something. But, at the moment, the Dodgers are having one of the most disappointing winters in the league.