Why the Indians remain in control of ALDS against the Yankees despite Game 3 loss

NEW YORK -- Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians played the most compelling game of the postseason to date. Masahiro Tanaka and Carlos Carrasco gave us the first true pitchers' duel of the playoffs and eventually the Yankees extended their season with a 1-0 win (box score). Greg Bird hit the decisive home run against Andrew Miller .

The Game 3 win kept the Yankees alive in the ALDS and, if you believe in such things, the momentum too. Then again, if momentum was that important, the Indians would've gone undefeated the rest of the postseason based on their Game 2 win. Either way, the Yankees are surely feeling pretty good heading into Game 4 on Monday night. Here's how you can watch the game.

The Yankees may be feeling good about things right now -- and they should, that was a great win Sunday night -- but the fact remains the Indians are still in control of the series. For several reasons.

The Indians still lead 2-1

Obvious statement is obvious. The Indians are still one win away from advancing to the ALCS while the Yankees need to win two more games and three straight games overall to advance. The Indians have not lost three consecutive games since July. They've lost only five of their last 40 games -- five of their last 40! -- overall. Only seven times in 56 total chances has a team down 0-2 in the ALDS come back to win. It can be done, sure. But history is on Cleveland's side.

New York's bullpen is gassed

This dates back to the AL Wild Card Game last Tuesday, when Yankees starter Luis Severino recorded one (1) out, forcing manager Joe Girardi to get 8 2/3 innings from his bullpen. Chad Green , who threw 41 pitches in that Wild Card Game, didn't look like himself in ALDS Game 2 on Friday, which resulted in the big Francisco Lindor grand slam. David Robertson threw 52 pitches in the Wild Card Game and 25 pitches in ALDS Game 2 on Friday. Then, in ALDS Game 3 on Sunday, he faced two batters and threw only nine pitches, and looked completely gassed.

Furthermore, closer Aroldis Chapman threw two innings and 27 pitches in Game 2 on Friday, then 1 2/3 innings and 34 pitches in Game 3 on Sunday. You know he's feeling it on Monday. The Yankees still have quality arms out in the bullpen -- Dellin Betances , Tommy Kahnle , and Adam Warren make for a great "Plan B" group of relievers -- but the fact of the matter is Green, Robertson, and Chapman are Girardi's most trusted relievers, and all three appear to be running on fumes.

David Roberson and the rest of the Yankees bullpen has been pushed to the limit this postseason. USATSI

The Indians bullpen is locked and loaded for Game 4

Terry Francona's bullpen, meanwhile, is set up pretty well for Game 4. Miller did give up the home run to Bird in Game 3, though he threw only 12 pitches on the night, and with an off-day Tuesday, I'm sure he'll be available for multiple innings in Game 4. Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw have had back-to-back days off, and Danny Salazar has yet to pitch in the series. He's ready to go in the bullpen and will no doubt be able to provide multiple innings after working as a starter during the regular season. Girardi's top relievers are worn down. Francona has no such concerns.

The Yankees aren't clicking offensively

Weirdly, the only Indians pitcher the Yankees have been able to hit in the ALDS is Corey Kluber . Can't say many people expected that. The Yankees tagged Kluber for six runs in 2 2/3 innings in Game 2. Aside from that though, the Yankees have scored three runs total in 27 offensive innings against all other Indians pitchers in the ALDS, and all three runs came on Bird home runs. He had a two-run shot against Mike Clevinger in Game 2 and the solo shot against Miller in Game 3.

Brett Gardner , Aaron Judge , and Didi Gregorius are a combined 2 for 33 (.061) with a .244 on-base percentage in the series so far. Those are the Yankees leadoff (Gardner), two-hole (Judge), and cleanup (Gregorius) hitters. Basically the three most important hitters in the lineup. Also, Jacoby Ellsbury and Chase Headley are a combined 0 for 14 in the postseason as the DH. Bird is the only Yankee locked in at the plate right now. The Indians non-Klubers have been able to keep everyone else in check.

Kluber is looming

Yes, Kluber did get knocked around in Game 2, but the fact remains he is the best right-handed pitcher in the AL and arguably the best pitcher in the league overall. I'm of the belief Game 2 was an anomaly and not a sign the Yankees have figured Kluber out. If the Yankees do indeed win Game 4 and force a decisive Game 5, it'll be in Cleveland and the Indians will have their unquestioned ace on the mound. Not a bad fallback plan, if you ask me.