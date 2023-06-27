This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Reds at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Reds +130 Bet Now

The Pick: Reds (+130)

Key Trend: The Reds are 6-1 in their last seven interleague road games.

Even with the Reds riding a three-game losing streak, I'm confident in backing them in this spot. The Reds had won 12 consecutive games before this recent rough patch. Still, I'm a big fan of the Reds with rookie Andrew Abbott on the bump here. In his first four career starts, Abbott has tallied a 3-0 record to go along with a 1.14 ERA and 22 strikeouts. The 24-year-old hurler has surrendered just a grand total of three earned runs across those four outings.

Even with allowing three earned runs against the Rockies in his last start, Abbott still is only yielding 3.5 hits-per-game, which is a pretty stellar statistic. It also doesn't hurt that the Orioles are an up-and-down team offensively.

Cincinnati has also been quite dangerous from an offensive standpoint. This is a team that has scored the eighth-most runs in all of baseball. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has burst onto the scene in a big way since being called up earlier this month. De La Cruz is hitting .315 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in just 18 games. Over their last five games, the Reds are averaging 6.0 runs-per-game, so they should be able to put enough runs on the board to bounce back.

💰 More MLB picks

Getty Images

Rays at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Over 8.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-105) -- Tuesday's pitching matchup may lead you to believe that the under should be the play, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Two of the top offenses in all of baseball will be on full display, which is why I'm on the over.

Rays starter Taj Bradley has been up-and-down, as he owns a 3.86 ERA. Bradley has been registering walks at an alarming rate as of late, with 10 free passes over his last four starts. For a team like the Diamondbacks that is tied for the fourth-most runs in all of baseball, they'll take advantage of Bradley's erratic control at times.

Meanwhile, Zac Gallen has thrived pitching at home this season as he's yet to lose in eight starts at Chase Field. But even with that success, Gallen hasn't exactly faced stellar competition as of late in the Brewers, Guardians and Tigers. In fact, the right-hander surrendered five earned runs in just 5 2/3 innings against the Tigers earlier this month at home, so it's certainly possible that the Rays' dangerous lineup can get to him.

Key Trend: The over is 5-2 in the last seven meetings.

Twins at Braves, 7:20 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Bryce Elder Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-105) -- After allowing nine earned runs in two starts earlier this month, Bryce Elder has bounced back. That's why I'm on his strikeouts prop in this spot.

Over his last two starts, Elder yielded just one earned run. In addition, the right-hander has tallied at least six strikeouts in four of his last seven starts. In his last outing against the Phillies, Elder registered six strikeouts across seven innings. This is an extremely favorable matchup against the Twins, who strike out more than any other team in the majors. Look for Elder to get to six strikeouts fairly easily in this spot.

Key Trend: Elder has registered at least six strikeouts in four of his last seven starts.