Team USA will play its third game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday night against Canada. Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will get the starting nod for an American squad that was nearly subjected to the mercy rule in Sunday night's loss versus Mexico. Team USA's record now stands at 1-1 with two games left to play, making Monday's game close to a must-win if the reigning WBC champions hope to advance to the next phase.

Below, CBS Sports has previewed what waits ahead for Team USA and recapped how Sunday night's loss complicates their pursuit of repeating as champions. Before we get into the specifics of the Americans' situation, we figured it would be helpful to provide a refresher on how the WBC's tournament structure works.

In the first phase, the pool play, 20 teams are sorted into four bins. Each of those five teams within each pool play one another, for a total of four games. From there, the tournament enters its second phase, with the two teams with the best records in each of the four pools advancing to what amounts to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. In other words, the eventual champion is the team who wins three consecutive elimination games.

Got it? Good. Now, let's get specific about Team USA and what awaits them.

1. The remaining schedule

As mentioned above, this initial WBC phase entails playing one game apiece versus the other four teams in the pool. Team USA has already played Great Britain and Mexico, leaving them with dates against Canada and Colombia.

Canada, Monday, 10 p.m. ET

Colombia, Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET

The Americans will square off with the Canadians on Monday night before taking Tuesday off. They'll then play Colombia on Wednesday night. As it stands, that game could have win-or-go-back-to-spring-training stakes.

2. The current pool picture

Here's a look at how Pool C stacks up entering Monday's slate of games:

Team Wins Losses Games left Canada 1 0 3 Colombia 1 0 3 Mexico 1 1 2 USA 1 1 2 Great Britain 0 2 2

Canada and Colombia have most of their tournaments ahead of them yet, so Pool C will continue to be shaped over the coming days. We can write, with a good deal of confidence, that Great Britain will not be advancing. They'll meet Colombia on Monday afternoon, where they'll likely fall to 0-3.

Otherwise? Pool C has the potential to become a messy situation. If Team USA wins out, then every team in the pool is guaranteed to have at least one loss. Canada still has to play Colombia and Mexico, meaning there's two more guaranteed losses to be handed out among those clubs.

Depending on how those games play out, there's a scenario (USA beating Canada; Colombia beating Great Britain; Canada beating Colombia) where this is what Pool C looks like entering Wednesday's contests:

Team Wins Losses Games left Canada 2 1 1 Colombia 2 1 1 Mexico 2 1 1 USA 2 1 1 Great Britain 0 4 0

This is one of the "easy" scenarios, since Mexico-Canada and USA-Colombia will close out Pool C play. The winners of those respective games would advance to the next round, the losers would head home. For an idea of how tricky this could become, here's another, less straightforward scenario:

Team Wins Losses Games left Colombia 3 0 1 USA 2 1 1 Mexico 2 1 1 Canada 1 2 1 Great Britain 0 4 0

Now, say Team USA beats Colombia and Mexico thwarts Canada. All the sudden, you have a three-way tie at 3-1. Only two teams can advance, so how, pray tell, would that work? We're glad you asked.

3. The possible tiebreaker

The WBC's tiebreaker rules are simple when it's a two-team deadlock: the team who won the head-to-head meeting holds the advantage. The WBC's tiebreaker rules for ties of three or more teams are far more complex. Our Mike Axisa laid out the following on Sunday to explain the five-team tie in Pool A:

Here are the tiebreaker rules for a three or more team tie: Lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied. Lowest quotient of fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied. Highest batting average in games in that round between the teams tied. A drawing of lots.

Note that the first tiebreaker is runs allowed -- not runs scored, not run differential, but runs allowed -- and only in games between the tied teams. That's important because, as Baseball America's JJ Cooper tweeted, it would be a longshot for the Americans to gain the edge over either team.

Let's start by addressing Mexico, since they've completed their games against the other teams in question. They allowed 10 runs total and recorded 57 outs in those contests, good for a .175 run quotient. The Americans could shut out Colombia over nine innings and their run quotient would still be worse, at .204 -- all because of the 11 runs they allowed to Mexico on Sunday.

What about Colombia? Unfortunately, for the Americans, the math still wouldn't be in their favor.

Colombia will enter Wednesday's game having allowed four runs to Mexico on 30 outs. Say Team USA does shut out Colombia for nine innings, thereby ensuring that .204 run quotient. Colombia's own run quotient would remain superior provided they keep the Americans under eight runs scored. The Americans would need to pummel Colombia, almost to the point of achieving a mercy rule victory, in order to advance.

Maybe Team USA's ballyhooed lineup would rise to the occasion -- the Colombian staff is not as intimidating as, say, Japan's, among other WBC teams. Shy of that, a three-way tie would spell trouble for the Americans. That makes it all the more important that not only handle their own business, but they get some help elsewhere ahead of Wednesday's game vs. Colombia.