Wife and child of Blake Bivens, Tampa Bay Rays prospect, allegedly killed by brother-in-law
The Tampa Bay Rays organization was rocked by tragedy
The wife, child, and mother-in-law of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens were killed on Tuesday in Virginia, according to ESPN.
Matthew Thomas Bernard, Bivens' 18-year-old brother-in-law, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He led police on a foot chase near the Virginia-North Carolina border while he was naked on Tuesday afternoon. The Bivens' family dog was also killed. Police do not know of any motive for the murders.
"Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia," the Rays said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken for Blake."
Due to the tragedy, the Biscuits canceled a doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.
Biscuits CEO Lou DiBella tweeted out a statement later in the day expressing sorrow for the loss of Bivens' family.
Bivens was a fourth round pick of the Rays in the 2014 MLB Draft. The 24-year old right-handed pitcher has a 4-0 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA for the Double A Biscuits this season. Blevins pitched four innings of relief and surrendered two earned runs against Chattanooga on Sunday in his most recent appearance for the team.
