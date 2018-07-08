Wil Myers hit three homers in a game ... and the Padres lost by 15 runs

Saturday was a very good day for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs throttled the San Diego Padres and scored a franchise-record 20 runs en route to their third win in the last five games (ARI 20, SD 5).

And although his team lost, Padres outfielder Wil Myers had a good game personally. He hit three home runs and drove in four of his team's five runs. It was the first three-homer game in his career and only his sixth multi-homer game, which surprised me.

Here is video of Myers' career day at the plate. Various injuries have limited him to only 25 games this season, so these were his third, fourth, and fifth home runs of 2018:

"I just think right now I'm executing my plan a little better than normal," said Myers to reporters, including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune, following Saturday's game. "I never want to come off of it. Any time I come off that approach and try to do something different, I'm going to get out. I know that the only way for me to be successful is to have that plan and stick to that."

Unfortunately for Myers, his teammates turned his three-home run game into dubious history. The 20-5 loss is by far the most lopsided loss in a three-home run game in history. Here are the largest losses in a three-homer game:

July 7, 2018: Wil Myers, Padres (20-5 loss to D-Backs) Aug. 9, 2001: Sammy Sosa, Cubs (14-5 loss to Rockies) April 24, 1947: Johnny Mize, Giants (14-5 loss to Braves) Aug. 13, 1932: Bill Terry, Giants (18-9 loss to Dodgers) Several tied with eight-run losses

Prior to Saturday, no team had ever lost by as many as 10 runs when one of their players hit three home runs. The Padres managed to lose by 15. Ouch.