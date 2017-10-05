Wild Card game: D-Backs pitcher Bradley goes from slugger to slugged within minutes
Bradley gave the D-Backs an 8-5 lead, but the Rockies stormed back against him
Archie Bradley continued the triple parade at Chase Field, driving in two runs to give the Diamondbacks an 8-5 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. It was a classic case of a pitcher helping himself out, before handicapping himself a half inning later. That being said, it doesn't take away from the hit itself. The triple was the seventh in playoff history by a pitcher, and the first extra base hit of Bradley's career.
Miraculously, leaving Bradley in the game was simultaneously Torey Lovullo's best and worst decision of the game. Everyone knows that you keep the pitcher in for his hot bat, even if he struggles pitching going forward. After giving up only four home runs in the entire regular season, Bradley gave up half that total to two batters in the next inning. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story went back-to-back, cutting the 8-5 lead to 8-7.
Bradley would finish out the inning, thus allowing the Diamondbacks to turn to their closer, Fernando Rodney, in the 9th. Rodney had 39 saves in the regular season.
