Wild card-leading Athletics to bring back suspended Frankie Montas ahead of season-ending series
Montas hasn't pitched in a big-league game since being suspended in June for a failed drug test
The Oakland Athletics have added multiple notable pitchers over the past month through internal means: promoting prospects A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo, and activating Sean Manaea from the injured list. There's only a week left in the regular season, but it appears the A's will receive one final boost come Wednesday, when they reinstate Frankie Montas, who hasn't appeared in a game since June 20 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs.
Montas, who is ineligible for the postseason, has been throwing for the A's on the minor-league side in preparation for a return. It's unclear at present how he'll be deployed.
Montas had posted a 2.70 ERA over his first 15 starts, making him Oakland's top starter. Yet the A's have recently employed a six-man rotation -- featuring Manaea, Mike Fiers, Brett Anderson, Tanner Roark, Homer Bailey, and Chris Bassitt -- to good effect. As such, Montas might be better used out of the bullpen, a role he's grown accustomed to throughout his brief career.
Whatever Montas brings to the table, every little bit will help the A's reach the postseason. Oakland entered Friday with a two-game lead in the American League wild card race. Cleveland is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot. Obviously one of those three teams will find themselves on the outside comg October -- the A's seem a bit less likely now.
