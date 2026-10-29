For the first time in franchise history, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, and All-Star catcher William Contreras was named World Series MVP. Contreras went 8 for 21 (.381) and drove in four runs in the five-game series. He struck out once. Contreras also went 10 for 14 in ABS challenges behind the plate and 4 for 9 throwing out basestealers.

"I don't have words to say for how I'm feeling," Contreras said through an interpreter following Game 5. "I'm just appreciative of my teammates, appreciative of (manager Pat) Murphy. I want to thank all of them."

Contreras became the 27th player in history with multiple hits in each of the first three games of the World Series. That includes a three-hit effort in Game 3. In Game 1, Contreras had two hits and threw out two basestealers. He was an all-around force for the Brewers. Contreras produced at the plate and dominated defensively.

"This team's not what it is without this guy," ace reliever Aaron Ashby said after Game 5. "He wants to compete every day. He's our bulldog and we love this dude."

Contreras had plenty of competition for World Series MVP. Ashby threw 5 ⅔ scoreless innings in the series. Jackson Chourio went 11 for 24 (.458) in the series. Rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt went 8 for 19 (.421) and at one point had a hit in four consecutive at-bats spanning Games 4 and 5. All were deserving of World Series MVP honors.

The Brewers acquired Contreras in the three-team Sean Murphy trade with the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics in December 2022. That deal has proven to be a heist for Milwaukee. Contreras has emerged as one of the best catchers in baseball and he's gone to two All-Star Games with the Brewers. Now he's World Series MVP.

Contreras is the first catcher to be named World Series MVP since Salvador Perez with the 2015 Kansas City Royals.