Hall of Famer and baseball icon Willie Mays died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the San Francisco Giants. Mays is considered one of the best to play the game and held countless records that have since been broken.
"All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.
"Thursday's game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers. With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known."
Barry Bonds, Mays' godson, was one of the first to share his condolences on social media after the two shared a special bond throughout Bonds' playing career.
"I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me -- you helped shape me to be who I am today," Bonds wrote. "Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me."
Added Ken Griffey Jr.: "I considered him and uncle, and, to me, he'll always be the Godfather of all center fielders."
As the news reached the airwaves and social media, various players, broadcasters and sportswriters took the time to remember one of the game's legends.
A moment of silence for Willie Mays at Wrigley Field during the Giants-Cubs game. pic.twitter.com/df2K8BZRNA— MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024
One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person. Thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/kiyCbfBqOi— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 19, 2024
"I got to tell him he was the greatest player I ever saw"— SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2024
Keith Hernandez recalls his meetings with Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/j6BEI063fk
A statement from Ken Griffey Jr. on the passing of his longtime friend, Hall of Famer Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/Oo86DlEp2q— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 19, 2024
Jon Miller took a moment during the broadcast to acknowledge the passing of Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/4ZcXDouOfZ— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2024
Willie Mays passed away this afternoon. @RealMichaelKay pays tribute to the Hall of Famer's life. pic.twitter.com/izcodfSWej— YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 19, 2024
Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power. He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person - and an inspiration to an entire generation. I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I… pic.twitter.com/tpO3O9B9yc— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2024
Willie Mays #24 was a legend amongst legends. I am blessed to have spent a few weeks around Willie and I can tell you this, baseball lived deep inside of his heart and he could trash talk with the best of them! Thank you Willie 🙏🏾🕊️ #restinparadise— JIMMY ROLLINS (@JimmyRollins11) June 19, 2024
It was my pleasure and honor to have played against arguably the best @mlb @MLBPA player of all time. And to call #WillieMays my friend is incrediblyspecial #RIP “Say Hey” Kid pic.twitter.com/SFbH1kks41— Dave Winfield (@DaveWinfieldHOF) June 19, 2024
Standing ovation in Birmingham tonight for an Alabama legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KywS19rMmn— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 19, 2024
My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Willie Mays.— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) June 19, 2024
Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/F1oUMznTeJ
I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024
RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt
Steve Stone shares an awesome story about playing with Willie Mays 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0gfnFFLxQe— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 19, 2024
All current and former MLB players owe a debt of gratitude to Willie Mays. He brought so many fans to love and follow our great game.. His incredible skill was Breathtaking. Praying God brings peace to his family and blesses him.#WillieMaysRIP— Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) June 19, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 19, 2024
Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark on the passing of Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/XmvNcATTOT
R.I.P to Willie Mays! There’s great players and then there’s True Legends. God Bless🙏🏾— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) June 19, 2024
He was a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a 2-time MVP, World Series champion, and a Hall of Famer.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 19, 2024
The great Willie Mays has passed away. It was a privilege to know him. We were both honored by @MLB in 2010 with the Beacon Award, given to civil rights pioneers.
He was… pic.twitter.com/wdTTNUiEmt
The great @Willie Mays has passed away. Had the honor of talking with him several times. He loved that we mentioned his ‘54 World Series catch in @CitySlickers.The man who hit the ball and the “ Giant” who caught it signed this ball. RIP #24.. a thrill to watch you play. pic.twitter.com/FTNSc99Kh1— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 19, 2024
I'm devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2024