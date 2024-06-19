Hall of Famer and baseball icon Willie Mays died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the San Francisco Giants. Mays is considered one of the best to play the game and held countless records that have since been broken.

"All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.

"Thursday's game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers. With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known."

Barry Bonds, Mays' godson, was one of the first to share his condolences on social media after the two shared a special bond throughout Bonds' playing career.

"I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me -- you helped shape me to be who I am today," Bonds wrote. "Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me."

Added Ken Griffey Jr.: "I considered him and uncle, and, to me, he'll always be the Godfather of all center fielders."

As the news reached the airwaves and social media, various players, broadcasters and sportswriters took the time to remember one of the game's legends.