Willie Mays says Barry Bonds 'deserves to be in the Hall of Fame' during Giants ceremony

Saturday evening at AT&T Park, the San Francisco Giants retired No. 25 in honor of Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king and one of the greatest players in history. The Pirates, the team Bonds broke into the big leagues with, were in town for the ceremony.

Here's the video:

During the ceremony Hall of Famer Willie Mays, Bonds' godfather, gave a speech and said Bonds deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Performance-enhancing drug allegations have kept Bonds out of the Cooperstown thus far.

"Give somebody honor that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," said Mays during the ceremony. "When you get there you'll say 'Man, how did I get here?' And I want him to have that honor. On behalf of all of the people in San Francisco and the country, vote this guy in."

Bonds retired following the 2007 season and he has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2013. His support has gradually increased from 36.2 percent in 2013 to 56.4 percent in 2018, though he's still a ways away from the 75 percent needed for induction. Bonds will remain on the ballot through 2022.