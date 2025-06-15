Saturday afternoon during an eventual 8-5 Cardinals win over the Brewers, there was a brief dust up at first base between Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras and the Brewers. It happened after there was a collision at first base between Contreras and Brewers baserunner Chad Durbin. Contreras, a former catcher who has converted to first base this season, was clearly at fault by stepping in front of the runner accidentally.

In the aftermath, there was a brief shouting match between Contreras and the Brewers' dugout.

A little spicy, but nothing really over the top there. That stuff happens sometimes. Contreras after the game, though, took things to the next level. Via BND.com:

"One of their players, he liked to talk from far away, but then when he got in my face, didn't say shit. I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tougher. He's a f---ing p---y. I'm not gonna name no names. He knows who he is."

Asked if it was Rhys Hoskins, Contreras said, "he didn't say nothing to me. I was expecting for him to say something, but he was looking away already. Look at my face. Just say it to my face, whatever you say from the dugout. And he was looking away."

Hoskins, for his part, said the two were "just talking about playing first base."

Hoskins was hit by a pitch on a 1-1 count in the fourth inning. The play with Contreras and Durbin at first happened in the third inning. Contreras was then hit by a pitch in the fifth on a 2-0 count. He then homered in the ninth and looked to be staring down the Brewers bench as he rounded first base.

The Brewers took the first two games of the series before the Cardinals won on Saturday and the series finale takes place Sunday. At present, the two teams are duking it out for second place in the NL Central standings.

Keep in mind that Contreras' brother, William Contreras, is the Brewers' catcher. That is to say that it feels unlikely the Brewers would hit Willson intentionally with William behind the plate calling pitches, but you never know what might take place on the basepaths. And Contreras was hit on a seemingly errant pitch Saturday. Regardless, consider the situation developing after his post-game words.