Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames exited Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants after being struck by a line drive foul ball in the dugout. The game was halted for several minutes as trainers and doctors attended to Adames. He was eventually helped into the clubhouse and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The ball struck Adames in the side of the head, and following the game Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters Adames was "alert and responsive the whole time," per MLB.com. He has no fractures and will remain in the hospital overnight so his condition can be monitored. Adames will be placed on the injured list Saturday.

The line drive was hit by Brewers utility man Brian Anderson in the second inning. Anderson was very emotional on the field as Adames was helped in the dugout, and he went right to the clubhouse to check on his teammate after grounding out to complete his at-bat. Here's what happened:

Adames was replaced at shortstop by rookie Brice Turang after the inning. Turang, the club's regular second baseman, is the most likely candidate to fill in at short while Adames is on the injured list.

The 27-year-old Adames entered play Friday with a .205/.289/.384 batting line and nine home runs on the season. He had played in all 51 of Milwaukee's games. The Brewers acquired Adames in a trade that sent Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Despite Friday's blowout loss (MIL 15, SF 1), the Brewers remain in first place in the NL Central at 27-24.