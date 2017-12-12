Winter Meetings rumors: Due to input from manager, Mets decide not to trade Harvey
GM Sandy Alderson said he followed his manager's recommendation
We recently heard that the Mets were shopping starting pitcher Matt Harvey with the intent to trade him, but there's now been a course change. General manager Sandy Alderson, who presumably would have been the one making the decision to trade Harvey from the outset, told reporters Tuesday at the Winter Meetings that the Mets will keep Harvey after all. Why?
Callaway is the new Mets' manager who was previously the Indians' pitching coach. Eiland was recently hired as the Mets new pitching coach after having served in the same role with the Royals for the past six seasons. We could wonder why Alderson didn't talk to his new on-field management team before floating Harvey's name in trade rumors, but I guess all is well that ends well. The two most prominent members of the staff in terms of working with pitchers want to see what they can do with Harvey. That's probably the best path.
Coming off surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, Harvey was pretty bad last season. He was 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. Through his first three seasons (2012-13, 2015 as he missed all of 2014 thanks to Tommy John surgery), Harvey was one of the better pitchers in the league with a 2.53 ERA (146 ERA+) and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings.
Harvey notably went well beyond a workload limit the Mets had planned on for 2015 after his Tommy John surgery. He worked 189 1/3 regular-season innings and 26 2/3 more in the postseason. Whether there's a direct correlation or not, he hasn't been even close to the same thing since.
Maybe with another offseason under his belt and working with Callaway and Eiland, Harvey can turn it around before hitting free agency.
-
Yankees talking to Frazier about reunion
The Yankees may plug their third base hole with a familiar face
-
Dodgers remain in talks with Yu Darvish
Darvish's poor World Series hasn't scared the Dodgers away
-
Rumors:Rays listening on their big names
A report indicates the Rays are listening to trade offers on Chris Archer and Evan Longori...
-
MLB umpire retires due to concussions
Scott missed almost all of last season after a concussion
-
Rumors: O's shopping Manny Machado
The superstar is one year away from free agency
-
Report:Ohtani had PRP injection in elbow
The Angels knew about it and still wanted to sign the potential ace, of course
Add a Comment