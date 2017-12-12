Winter Meetings rumors: Due to input from manager, Mets decide not to trade Harvey

We recently heard that the Mets were shopping starting pitcher Matt Harvey with the intent to trade him, but there's now been a course change. General manager Sandy Alderson, who presumably would have been the one making the decision to trade Harvey from the outset, told reporters Tuesday at the Winter Meetings that the Mets will keep Harvey after all. Why?

Sandy Alderson says the Mets will keep Matt Harvey, based on Mickey Callaway and Dave Eiland's recommendation they do so. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 12, 2017

Callaway is the new Mets' manager who was previously the Indians' pitching coach. Eiland was recently hired as the Mets new pitching coach after having served in the same role with the Royals for the past six seasons. We could wonder why Alderson didn't talk to his new on-field management team before floating Harvey's name in trade rumors, but I guess all is well that ends well. The two most prominent members of the staff in terms of working with pitchers want to see what they can do with Harvey. That's probably the best path.

Coming off surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, Harvey was pretty bad last season. He was 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. Through his first three seasons (2012-13, 2015 as he missed all of 2014 thanks to Tommy John surgery), Harvey was one of the better pitchers in the league with a 2.53 ERA (146 ERA+) and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings.

Harvey notably went well beyond a workload limit the Mets had planned on for 2015 after his Tommy John surgery. He worked 189 1/3 regular-season innings and 26 2/3 more in the postseason. Whether there's a direct correlation or not, he hasn't been even close to the same thing since.

Maybe with another offseason under his belt and working with Callaway and Eiland, Harvey can turn it around before hitting free agency.