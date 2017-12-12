Winter Meetings rumors: Yankees reportedly interested in Fulmer trade with Tigers

So far this offseason, the Yankees have made the biggest splash. The acquisition of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton was massive, for sure, but it doesn't mean general manager Brian Cashman should be sitting on his hands the rest of the winter. The Yankees still need starting pitching help, for example.

On that front, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports the Yankees are eyeing a controllable youngster, in Tigers starter Michael Fulmer.

Source: Yankees have RHP Michael Fullmer of the Tigers as a potential trade target. Fullmer still has five years of club control; would bring back nice haul for Detroit. @BNightengale first to mention Yankees/Fullmer connection. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2017

The Tigers are rebuilding and look like one of baseball's worst teams heading into the 2018 season, but an argument could be made to build around someone like Fulmer. He's only 24 years old, won AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won't hit free agency until after the 2022 season. Of course, the other side to that is Fulmer is the type of player who lands the biggest return in a trade.

Tigers general manager Al Avila told reporters that the Tigers have heard from multiple teams on Fulmer but they still aren't actively trying to trade him. Here's the one that makes it seem like the asking price would be big:

Avila said they have not had any specific offers on Fulmer: “There are a handful of teams out there that have the players to do it, but we have not come close to those conversations.” — Jason Beck (@beckjason) December 11, 2017

Mitigating things here is that Fulmer took a step back from his rookie year (3.06 ERA to 3.83) and is coming off elbow surgery.

Also, the Yankees wouldn't be alone in bidding on Fulmer. We know several teams would want in on the trade discussions and have heard the Rangers, specifically, are interested (via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News).

Fulmer was 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings last season.