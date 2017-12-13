Winter Meetings trade rumors: Angels, Mets among teams eyeing Tigers' Ian Kinsler
The veteran second baseman remains a useful regular
The Tigers are of course still in teardown mode, and as such veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler seems likely to get moved this offseason. On that front ...
The Angels have been among the most active teams this offseason, as already they've locked up Justin Upton, won the bidding for Shohei Ohtani, and traded for reliever Jim Johnson. So they've obviously been busy trying to build a better roster around Mike Trout, the best player in baseball. Last season, the Angels got poor production from second base, even after the addition of Brandon Phillips, so Kinsler makes sense on that front.
As you see above, Crasnick names the Angels, Brewers, Mets, and Giants as potentially having interest in Kinsler. That makes this nugget from Joel Sherman of the New York Post especially noteworthy ...
Kinsler has a 10-team no-trade clause and he has a ton of leverage because the three teams most focused upon — the Mets, Angels and Brewers — are all on his list, The Post has learned.
Typically, no-trade clauses are easily worked around via picking up an option or extending the player in question. In Kinsler's case, he's heading into his walk year, so if one of the teams he can block wants to acquire him they may need to make it worth his while beyond the obvious appeal of playing for an aspiring contender.
As for Kinsler's merits, he's coming off a 2017 season in which he batted .236/.313/.412 with 22 home runs. He's still solid in the field, and he runs the bases well. At age 35, he's obviously prone to sudden decline, but teams are no doubt willing to bet on the skills and track record.
-
Rumors: Cubs, Indians talk Salazar trade
The Indians may be seeking a left-handed hitter in return
-
NBC cuts ties with Canseco after tweets
NBC Sports California has cut ties with the former A's slugger after a string of inappropriate...
-
Twins sign ex-Yankee Michael Pineda
Pineda figures to miss most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
MLB Winter Meetings updates
Your one-stop shop for all things MLB Winter Meetings-related
-
Reports: Ohtani has damaged UCL in elbow
The Angels knew about the first-degree sprain and still wanted to sign the potential ace, of...
Add a Comment