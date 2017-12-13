Winter Meetings trade rumors: Angels, Mets among teams eyeing Tigers' Ian Kinsler

The Tigers are of course still in teardown mode, and as such veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler seems likely to get moved this offseason. On that front ...

The #Angels are “definitely interested” in Ian Kinsler, says a source. There’s a sense that Kinsler has emerged as Billy Eppler’s prime 2B target, but #Tigers aren’t close to a trade at the moment. #Mets, #Brewers and #SFGiants have also talked to Detroit about Kinsler. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 13, 2017

The Angels have been among the most active teams this offseason, as already they've locked up Justin Upton, won the bidding for Shohei Ohtani, and traded for reliever Jim Johnson. So they've obviously been busy trying to build a better roster around Mike Trout, the best player in baseball. Last season, the Angels got poor production from second base, even after the addition of Brandon Phillips, so Kinsler makes sense on that front.

As you see above, Crasnick names the Angels, Brewers, Mets, and Giants as potentially having interest in Kinsler. That makes this nugget from Joel Sherman of the New York Post especially noteworthy ...

Kinsler has a 10-team no-trade clause and he has a ton of leverage because the three teams most focused upon — the Mets, Angels and Brewers — are all on his list, The Post has learned.

Typically, no-trade clauses are easily worked around via picking up an option or extending the player in question. In Kinsler's case, he's heading into his walk year, so if one of the teams he can block wants to acquire him they may need to make it worth his while beyond the obvious appeal of playing for an aspiring contender.

As for Kinsler's merits, he's coming off a 2017 season in which he batted .236/.313/.412 with 22 home runs. He's still solid in the field, and he runs the bases well. At age 35, he's obviously prone to sudden decline, but teams are no doubt willing to bet on the skills and track record.