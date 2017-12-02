Wire Taps: Bryce Harper helps Las Vegas heal; Nationals tender contract to arbitration-eligible players...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news while we wait to see what Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo tries to do to improve the roster this winter...

As expected, the Washington Nationals tendered contracts to all three of their arb-eligible players last night. That counts as news, darn it! Something finally happened. Maybe we shouldn’t be complaining.

After all, the Nationals did already sign a new manager, bringing Dave(y) Martinez into the fold last month, and they hired his mostly new staff, and they will get themselves some bullpen and bench help at some point this winter, so they’re not too desperate this time around.

What will Mike Rizzo do at the Winter Meetings? Will he make any trades, strengthen a strength, etc? The Hot Stove will heat up eventually... until then, links...

NATS BEAT:

Checking in with Chip Hale, the new Nationals bench coach

"Martinez and Hale, like the rest of the coaching staff (with the exception of third base coach Bobby Henley), will be newcomers to a largely veteran clubhouse filled with shared history."

No. 5 Nats prospect: Seth Romero

"Baseball America agrees that Romero is a talent and he already ranks No. 5 on their top 10 Nats prospect list."

Will Nationals make run at Shohei Ohtani?

"At 23 years old, Ohtani is as enticing and exciting of a superstar to hit the open market in a while. Plus, he will be limited to a signing bonus that can be at best $3.5 million."

Nationals tender contracts to Anthony Rendon, Tanner Roark and Michael A. Taylor

"Washington has only gone to hearings twice under General Manager Mike Rizzo: in 2012 with John Lannan and in 2015 with Jerry Blevins. The Nationals won against Lannan, but lost against Blevins."

Nats tender contracts to Rendon, Roark, Taylor

"This year, though, the club has only three arbitration-eligible players, and all three are established regulars who figure into the team’s 2018 plans at their projected salaries."

Why the Nationals should be interested where Stanton ends up

"Unless Stanton is traded to the Mets, Phillies or Braves, the Nationals no longer will be facing him 19 times a season..."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Michael Taylor Gives the Nationals Multiple Options

"Washington had been waiting on Taylor since 2015, when he was a top-50 prospect ready to take over the starting center-field role."

More than 900 Syracuse Chiefs owners to get back $2 million in 'abandoned' stock

"More than 900 Syracuse Chiefs shareholders whose 'abandoned' stock was given to the state will get it back in time to cash in..."

Las Vegas shows its strength in shooting benefit concert — PHOTOS

“'The love and support of our community shines brighter than ever,' Harper said during an appearance early in the show. 'Our community is tightknit. Our bond is unbreakable.'"

Adam Eaton to speak at Clark County Hall of Fame Banquet

"Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton will be the guest speaker at the annual Springfield/Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame banquet on Jan. 6."