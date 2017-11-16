Wire Taps: Max Scherzer wins third Cy Young; Nationals finalize Dave Martinez’s staff + more...

Max Scherzer celebrated like an expectant father tonight after a champagne bath on a boat last time around. There was still some cork-popping last night for the three-time Cy Young winner...

Max Scherzer is a Cy Young winner again, for the third time. Scherzer won the NL Cy Young for the second straight year last night, after battling injuries all season and actually improving on his numbers from his Cy-worthy 2016 campaign.

Scherzer, who expects to become a father any day now, celebrated the win, raising his arms as the official announcement was made on the MLB Network’s broadcast.

Scherzer won it pretty convincingly, getting 27 of 30 first-place votes.

“When you start talking about winning it three times, I can’t even comprehend it at this point in time,” Scherzer told reporters, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

“It’s such an unbelievable feeling and unbelievable moment, you really won’t process it until years later.”

Here’s how the baseball world is processing Scherzer’s second NL Cy Young award and the third Cy Young of his career:

NATS BEAT:

Max Scherzer wins second consecutive Cy Young Award, third overall

"This year, in a purple sweater and button-down shirt that made him look like the expectant father he is rather than a sneering mound stalker, Scherzer just let out a, “Yes!” when he learned he had won again."

Cy Young gold -- and bronze -- show Nats are more than just Harper

"Scherzer became just the 10th hurler in MLB history to win at least three Cy Young awards..."

OMG the emotions!! So so so proud of this guy and all his hard work!! Baby girl, you’re free to come anytime now! #CyYoung pic.twitter.com/sidvWm65aC — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) November 16, 2017

Nationals' Max Scherzer wins 2017 NL Cy Young Award; Corey Kluber wins AL honor

“'This one is special. When you start talking about winning it three times, I can’t even comprehend it at this point,' Scherzer said."

Max Scherzer wins third career Cy Young Award

"On the heels of his 2016 Cy Young performance, Scherzer actually improved in several statistical departments."

Nationals' Max Scherzer wins NL Cy Young Award

"The award comes at a special time for Scherzer, who will be a first-time father very soon."

Now-former #Nats' pitching coach Mike Maddux on @MLBNetworkRadio on 2017 NL Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer, how Scherzer improved over their time together in D.C.: pic.twitter.com/XHpk0oxDMl — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) November 15, 2017

BRYCE HARPER SECTION (Quit complaining, it’s a big story):

Nationals Shouldn’t Stare Down Bryce Harper

"The Washington Nationals are trying not to blink. Neither is agent Scott Boras, so both sides are silent rather than beginning contract extension talks over Bryce Harper."

Boras said he and the Nats have not dicussed a Harper extension. Will they do so this winter?



“That would be up to the Nationals.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 15, 2017

Scott Boras says he and Nationals have not discussed an extension for Bryce Harper

"Wednesday, roughly a year from when Harper is scheduled to become a free agent, that question was whether Boras has spoken to the Nationals about a contract extension..."

Nationals staying quiet on Bryce Harper future

"Harper's impending free agency in 2018 has been one of the hottest topics in baseball for a few years..."

OTHER NATS STUFF:

Nats' new staff complete with hiring of Blanco as bullpen coach

"The Nationals announced the hiring of Henry Blanco as bullpen coach this morning, officially filling the final position on new manager Dave Martinez’s staff."

Will the Nationals chase ninth-inning help?

"Mike Rizzo all but chuckled when asked whether the Nationals might pursue a ninth-inning reliever this offseason..."

New #Nationals Manager Dave Martinez is embracing the #WorldSeries expectations in DC pic.twitter.com/hVmeIdV05G — MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 15, 2017

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber get the recognition they richly deserve

"Is it possible to be a multi-time Cy Young winner and also kind of underrated? If so, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber fit the bill."

Will Chiefs sale to Mets be approved? 14 things to know ahead of shareholder's meeting

"Why are we here? Because Syracuse's continued status as home to a Triple-A franchise has become very uncertain."

Nats re-signed pitcher Jaron Long, son of Kevin, the team's hitting coach. Agent Brian Grieper: "He'll have a roommate in spring training." — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2017

ZIM AND SPIKE:

‘Top Chef’ Alum and Washington Nationals Slugger Join Forces for Charity

"Zimmerman’s also a huge fan of the D.C. dining scene and frequently hits the town with his wife, leaving their two girls with a sitter."