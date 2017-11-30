Wire Taps: Nationals answer Shohei Ohtani questionnaire; Jayson Werth still roaming around D.C.; Max Scherzer’s baby...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news during the deadest Hot Stove season in memory. We’re sure that things will pick up soon and the Nats will get everything they need...

Though recent reports say it’s unlikely that Jayson Werth will end up returning to the Nationals, he’s still in Washington, D.C. apparently, and as an organic farmer, he’s been meeting with folks in Congress to discusss the Farm Bill. Do you think he’s lobbying for a one-year deal while he’s at it?

Bryce Harper is going to be honored by scouts in Beverly Hills.

GM Mike Rizzo and Co. in the Nationals’ front office apparently did answer the Shohei Ohtani questionnaire, in both English and Japanese.

Maybe he’ll take significantly less money to be part of the Nationals’ rotation along with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg... right? Anyway, time for the links...

NATS BEAT:

Nationals submit Shohei Ohtani questionnaire

"The Nationals had to make a pitch to Ohtani. Every team is expected to do so. Every team could use a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that hits 102..."

Mike Rizzo feels Bryce Harper will stay in DC

"Harper has one more season remaining on his contract, but it is far from certain the 2018 season will be a farewell tour for Harper in Washington, even if he does reach free agency."

As an organic farmer by day & @Nationals outfielder by night, I'm glad Jayson Werth found the time to come to Congress and talk about the 2018 #FarmBill! #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/rHE3qMyIIR — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) November 29, 2017

Scouting Report – RF Juan Soto

"Defensively is not where Soto makes his name as a prospect, as his average speed and athleticism, along with fringe-average arm, allows him to play a reasonable but unexceptional right field."

Max Scherzer and his wife welcomed their baby, Brooklyn, to the world on Wednesday

"The Scherzers' November just got even better on Wednesday."

Brooklyn is here! 7lbs 4 oz. Everybody is healthy and happy!! pic.twitter.com/JYEWLuGst7 — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) November 29, 2017

Tracking down some former Nationals position players

"The World Series ended four weeks ago, with free agency officially beginning five days later, and there has been next-to-no significant news across the baseball world."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper Awarded In Beverly Hills

"Washington Nationals all-star outfielder Bryce Harper will receive the 'A Scout's Dream Award' at the 15th annual Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation's "In the Spirit of the Game" Sports and Entertainment Spectacular in Beverly Hills, organizers announced Tuesday."

8 Potentially Undervalued Free Agents

"Albers struggled through a disastrous 2016 season but rebounded with a 1.62 ERA in 61 1/3 frames for the Nationals this past season..."

NL EAST UPDATES:

Phillies' Mark Appel clears waivers

"Mark Appel will get another shot to make the big leagues with the Phillies."

Slimmed-down Dominic Smith isn’t ceding Mets’ first base job

"Dominic Smith’s latest battle of the bulge is showing results."

Ozuna among arbitration-eligible Marlins

"Ozuna is one of six Marlins going through the arbitration process, and the organization intends to tender all of them."

Chipper Jones is a lock for First Ballot Hall of Fame Election

"Drafted out of high school as a shortstop and converted to third base as a rookie, Jones never ranked among the defensive elites at the hot corner..."