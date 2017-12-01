Wire Taps: Nationals are right to wait on Victor Robles; Mike Rizzo wants Bryce Harper to stay; Helping Matt Wieters succeed in ‘18

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news... though, honestly, there isn’t much news out there. But today they will tender contracts to three players... so...

In today’s Wire Taps, you will find a tweet about Alejandro de Aza’s car. This is a move of protest and a direct call to the Washington Nationals and Mike Rizzo: Do something newsworthy. It’s been a month. We’re bored. We need to write about things.

Here are the only links we could find for today:

Nationals Park debt could be paid off a decade early

"David Umansky, spokesman for the OCFO, said the city expects to pay off the bonds 10 years early, in 2026, 'the earliest full payment date possible.'"

Curly W Live Podcast: Episode 9 — Daniel Johnson and Michael Tejera

"On this episode, we were joined by Washington’s Minor League Player of the Year Daniel Johnson and Minor League pitching coach Michael Tejera."

Patience is the right call for Victor Robles

Victor Robles got more than a taste of the Major Leagues, but he doesn't have a starting spot next season, meaning that the only place for him to play every day is Triple-A Syracuse. At least for now.

Mike Rizzo Wants 'Iconic, Historic' Bryce Harper with Nationals for Whole Career

Bryce Harper once told the world not to sell him short. Mike Rizzo thinks the Nationals will be able to meet the asking price.

Why Bryce Harper will re-sign with the Washington Nationals

"Call it a gut feeling, but I think Bryce is not entirely motivated by the almighty dollar. I believe if the Nationals make a fair, and I underline fair, offer, Bryce will stay."

Nats aim to maximize Matt Wieters' output in 2018

2017 was, at the very best, a disappointment for Matt Wieters and the Nationals. Next year, the team can't really get rid of him, so they'll limit his playing time in hopes of days off giving him a better sense of what he's doing at the plate.

Former Nats: Yusmeiro Petit signs with A's

Yusmeiro Petit spent a season in Washington that was mediocre in all senses of the word. However, over 91 and 1/3 innings with Los Angeles (AL) last season, he put up a 2.76 ERA. In other words, good enough for a nice contract.

Tracking down some former Nationals pitchers

"The club’s all-time leader in games pitched by a longshot (he’s at 414, with Drew Storen next at 355), Clippard has turned into a baseball nomad since the Nationals traded him to the Athletics in January 2015 for Yunel Escobar."

Reliever Rumors:

Hear Brandon Morrow is quite popular in a strong relief market. Few helped themselves more in October. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2017

Alejandro de Aza Car Rumors (aka, scraping the bottom of the barrel)