Wire Taps: Nationals’ next offseason will be exciting; Max Scherzer a HOF lock?; What to do about Matt Wieters?

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news before the start of your weekend...

When’s the ceremonial lighting of the Hot Stove again? Was it not supposed to have happened by now? No? Okay, just checking for a friend.

Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez are in West Palm Beach, so we’re gonna go with that today: Here’s what’s new in West Palm.

The Nats took a back seat at this year's GM Meetings. Next year is going to be very, very different.

This year, the Nats kept a low profile. Next year, with Bryce Harper, the crown jewel of next year's free-agent class, on the market, it'll be impossible. Moreover, the Nats will be down Daniel Murphy, Gio Gonzalez, Matt Wieters, and a few other players -- good for a $75 million decrease in payroll.

Nats' OF depth will prove to be a strength this offseason

Even accounting for the loss of Jayson Werth, the Nats have way, way, way too many outfielders. Which means they could flip one or two for some help pretty much anywhere.

Here's why Max Scherzer just locked up a spot in Cooperstown

Max Scherzer has three Cy Youngs, two in the last two years, and one of the most dominant five-year stretches ever, rivaling Kershaw. Moreover, every other pitcher to win three or more Cy Youngs (minus Roger Clemens) has gotten a plaque. All Scherzer really has to do is record that elusive 3,000th strikeout.

In first three Nats seasons, Max Scherzer has been a bargain. What will he be next?

"In my defense, I usually slide down this rabbit hole when trying to come up with a new way to articulate how much of an outlier Scherzer’s seven-year, $210-million contract with the Nationals has been..."

Nats will increase Matt Wieters' production by replacing him with someone somehow worse

Wieters will get more days off next year. The Nationals will hope that helps him bounce back from the worst year of his career. Also, uh, who's backing him up? Or could the Nats swing a trade for a new starting catcher?

Looking at the offseason: What should the Nationals do about the offense?

The bench and the dish will be the two places the Nats will need to worry the most for the next few months.

For the Love of Baseball and Social Justice: Eireann Dolan and Washington Nationals Closer Sean Doolittle

Eireann Dolan and Sean Doolittle share a love for baseball, social justice, and an interest in bringing about the latter through theology. In other words, a pretty freaking cool pair. Dolan explained how she got down the path of social justice in theology, as well as to Doolittle, in an interview in Fordham University's news site.

Where will Wade Davis go?

"Getting Davis would give a Nats team desparate for postseason success another true shutdown weapon at the back of the 'pen."

NL MVP: Everybody but one person got snubbed!

ANTHONY RENDON DESERVED BETTER THAN THIS, YOU FOOLS.