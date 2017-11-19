Wire Taps: Nationals’ prospect Victor Robles a standout in AFL title game; Nats’ analytics department gets Fangraphs spotlight...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news and get up to date on the latest news from the nation’s capital...

As you’ll notice below, the Washington Nationals’ analytics department got some love from Fangraphs this morning. Daniel Murphy wants to know if you go to Fangraphs at all? GM Mike Rizzo talked to Dan Laurila and told him the Nationals, have their own ‘Scouting Solutions, which (they) call The Pentagon,’” and in his opinion, “... his team has gone from behind the times to having ‘some of the best and brightest analytics people in all of baseball.’”

Rizzo also talks about being saber-savvy and how the newly-hired coaching staff will approach analytics, and he addresses that quote from the St. Louis Cardinals’ GM that you might have read from when the Cards parted ways with new Nats’ pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Good stuff. Read it below...

NATS BEAT:

What can Nats expect from Fedde after disappointing 2017?

"When Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded last winter for Adam Eaton, Fedde immediately jumped to the top of the Nationals’ minor league pitching depth chart."

Hard-throwing reliever Romero will get another chance in 2018

"Acquired shortly before the start of spring training, Romero was an unknown in Nationals camp, but an intriguing unknown."

Jim Callis details the 10 most impressive performers from a prospect-packed @MLBazFallLeague championship game: https://t.co/XzazOHmXpz pic.twitter.com/WKZQOwGXMv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 19, 2017

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Standouts from 2017 AFL championship game

"He started the game by turning on a sinker down and in from Blue Jays right-hander T.J. Zeuch and drilling it down the line for a single, and he later added an infield single off a 101-mph fastball from [Andres] Munoz."

Sunday Notes: Mike Rizzo and the Nats’ Analytical Wavelength

"In Rizzo’s opinion, his team has gone from behind the times to having 'some of the best and brightest analytics people in all of baseball.'"

Sunday Notes: Mike Rizzo and the Nats’ Analytical Wavelength https://t.co/KZ0Gr9IRLC — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) November 19, 2017

Syracuse Chiefs Sold to New York Mets

"Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the sale of the Syracuse Chiefs to the New York Mets has been approved by the Community Baseball Club of Central New York."

Syracuse Chiefs Sale to Mets Approved by Shareholders

"Syracuse Chiefs (Class AAA; International League) shareholders decided by a wide margin to sell the franchise to the New York Mets for $18 million..."

Orioles seeking starting pitching for 2018

"This much is clear: Teams that need a closer -- including the Cardinals and Rockies -- are showing interest in Kintzler, according to sources."

NL EAST UPDATES:

Gabe Kapler names Jim Gott Phillies' bullpen coach

"Gabe Kapler on Friday added to his coaching staff by naming Jim Gott the Phillies' bullpen coach."

“We won’t let them struggle the third time through if we don’t have to.” How the Mets hope to blend detailed data with common sense to rethink their approach to pitching: https://t.co/ABNt6zTwXj — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) November 19, 2017

Third time through the order isn’t a charm, and Mets are ready to deal with it

"Despite differences in presentation, there is no debate about the primary mission facing the Mets: They must find a way to keep their pitchers healthy."

Rosenthal: Giants make trade proposal for Giancarlo Stanton, other teams also in the mix

"The trade offers are starting to roll in for National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton."

Braves New GM Anthopoulos Has Big Decisions Ahead

"No matter what penalties the Braves are handed, Anthopoulos is inheriting an organization that isn't all that far from potential big league success."