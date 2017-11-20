Wire Taps: Re-visiting Jayson Werth’s contract; Nationals’ Rule 5 draft decisions; Thinking about RFK

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news and start your week in the know...

Alright - it’s Thanksgiving week, which means the first big-name free-agents will sign in about a week and a half. Then, it’s Hot Stove season... in which the Nationals will remain completely quiet. Wheee!

Here’s the news from Nats Park.

Was Jayson Werth's contract with the Nationals in 2011 really that bad?

"The Nationals were a joke before Werth and with him they grew into a (regular-season) powerhouse. This has to count for something, right?"

Predicting what the Nats will do in the Rule 5 draft

Drew Ward will probably be protected, as will Kelvin Gutierrez. Luis Reyes? Maybe.

Trading for Giancarlo Stanton is much better (and easier) than signing Bryce Harper for $500 million

The Nats would probably have to give Victor Robles and Juan Soto to their division rivals. But it could be worth it, both from a fiscal standpoint, and from the standpoint of Stanton simply being more consistent over his career.

Offseason outlook: Washington Nationals

"If there is a key area to improve, it's behind the plate. The Nationals whiffed on their signing of Matt Wieters, who not only failed to bounce back offensively but sank to a personal worst batting line in 2017."

There is no easy way to fix the problem that is RFK Stadium

No major D.C. sports team will ever play a game at RFK again. So they should demolish it! Anyone have $15 million? Okay, fine -- leave it empty? What do you mean, that also costs money?

Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals interested in Brandon Kintzler?

"Brandon Kintzler is likely to turn his short time as a closer with the Minnesota Twins into a full-time closer job next year."