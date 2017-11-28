Wire Taps: Washington Nationals’ prospect Victor Robles likely to start 2018 at AAA; Mike Rizzo on Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani on MLB Network

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nats news so you can impress your friends... with all the time you waste reading about the Nationals...

Victor Robles is likely going to start the 2017 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, which is not much of a surprise, really. Washington, D.C. would love to have Japanese star and international free agent Shohei Ohtani, and unlikely as that seems, GM Mike Rizzo is not ruling anything out. What else, what else... eh, just go read the links yourself, we can’t do everything for you.

NATS BEAT:

Nationals plan on top prospect Victor Robles starting 2018 in Class AAA

"But the Nationals don’t plan on having Robles begin the 2018 season on their major league roster, according to a person with knowledge of the situation."

Nationals Baseball: Offseason Position Discussion : Relief Pitching

"Presumed Plan: Doolittle, Madson, Romero, hopefully Glover. Solis? Kelly? Probably another arm for depth."

2017 Postseason Shares

"The Nationals issued 61 full shares, a total of 10.522 partial shares and 16 cash awards."

What free agent starters might the Nats consider this winter?

"If the Nationals are going to turn to free agency to fill their rotation hole, they’re either going to have to go all-in on a $100 million stud, overpay for a second-tier guy or take a big risk with a third-tier choice."

Nationals ready to pursue Shohei Ohtani

"[W]hile the Nationals might not be able to offer the same financial compensation as some other teams, Rizzo still has strong selling points on why Ohtani would be comfortable in Washington."

No. 7 Nats prospect: Wil Crowe

"'Wil Crowe is a guy that has a chance to move through the system really quickly,' said national writer Carlos Collazo."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

"The Daily News has learned, however, that Lind is one of a long list of players that the Mets are discussing to potentially play first base."

10 one-of-a-kind stat lines from MLB in 2017

"Anthony Rendon's explosive afternoon: April 30 vs. Mets: 6-for-6, 5 R, 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBIs."