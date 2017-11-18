Wire Taps: Washington Nationals’ prospects in AFL championship today; Nats/Orioles MASN update...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news and be sure to check out the AFL Championship game today (at 3:00 PM) to get a good look at some Nats’ prospects...

There is baseball to watch today. Go ahead, celebrate. If you’d like a look at some of the Washington Nationals’ and baseball’s top prospects, including Victor Robles, you can catch them in action today in the Arizona Fall League championship game at 3:00 PM EST on the MLB Network. It might be your last chance for live baseball for a while, outside of the Winter Leagues, so miss it at your own risk.

Until then, catch up on the last 24 hours in Nats news in today’s link post...

AFL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Arizona Fall League championship game preview

"The two Arizona Fall League teams with the most prospect talent will meet today for the championship when the Peoria Javelinas face the Mesa Solar Sox."

Poll: Ronald Acuna or Victor Robles?

"Both are very young. Robles turned 20 in May and Acuna is still a teenager. Both have the makings of all five tools and have shown the ability to use them against good competition."

Tomorrow’s AFL championship game features 2 of @MLB’s top 5 prospects: #Braves’ Ronald Acuna vs. #Nats’ Victor Robles. @JonathanMayo polled players, GMs and scouting directors to find out who they prefer. Here’s what they said: https://t.co/i8OC4k1xUL pic.twitter.com/XksMEmpDEP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 17, 2017

NATS BEAT:

Nats' Anthony Rendon wins Best Performance

"On April 30, Rendon went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, pacing the Nationals' offense in a 23-5 victory over the Mets."

Scherzer said he finally feels 100 percent. "With all the injuries -- there were more things going on than what the eye can see throughout the year. Constantly dealing with nagging stuff. We actually addressed everything. By the end of the season, I actually felt great." — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) November 18, 2017

Friday morning Nats Q&A

"Dusty Baker was let go. Dave Martinez was hired. Daniel Murphy had knee surgery. Max Scherzer won another Cy Young Award. Plus a lot of other stuff."

No. 9 Nats prospect: Raudy Read

"Read comes in at No. 9 on Baseball America’s top 10 list of Nats prospects. National writer Carlos Collazo said Read might have made the biggest leap of all the Nats minor league players."

In first three Nats seasons, Max Scherzer has been a bargain. What will he be next?

"So let’s re-establish how rare — heck, now we can say 'unprecedented' — it is to do what Scherzer is doing."

#Nats superstar pitcher @Max_Scherzer joined @cmillsnbcs on the broadcast.



Which Nats player would play dirty on the basketball court? pic.twitter.com/XVr9KdnzDK — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) November 18, 2017

Nationals’ MASN money is still tied up, and deal for stadium naming rights hasn’t been reached

"Basically, the Orioles had appealed a previous decision that the dispute should be heard again by Major League Baseball’s Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee (RSDC), the same body the Orioles argued was neither neutral nor unbiased in its initial ruling because MLB officials and owners comprise the RSDC."

#SportsBiz MASN lost it's appeal in NY court today, of the prior decision to return the dispute to MLB. They will continue to file, but continue to lose. MLB's history in court is solid wins, with MLB Constitution the recognized authority. Ask Charles O Finely. — martyconway (@martyconway) November 16, 2017

Some procedural stuff in MASN case: NY court of appeals today denied O's/MASN appeal as a matter of right to stop return of case to MLB arbitration. O's/MASN will now continue appeal under a different procedural route as it seeks neutral venue for long-running dispute. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBJ) November 16, 2017

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Goold: Scherzer credits college ball at Mizzou for his staying power

"During a conference call with reporters, Scherzer explained how he has remained a vanishing breed of pitcher — a power arm who doesn’t wilt from high pitch counts . His answer: college."

It's time to spice up MLB outfields

"Nationals Park – Washington Nationals: The racing presidents ... but during the game..."

Capitol Food Fight Auctions Off José Andrés’ Worn Sneakers

"Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman, TV personality Adam Richman, political analyst Ana Navarro, and New York-based Chef Joseph “JJ” Johnson all served as judges..."

Oakland Athletics hire former Washington Nationals, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Matt Williams as 3rd base coach

"The Oakland Athletics have hired former San Francisco Giants star Matt Williams as their new third base coach."