Wire Taps: Washington Nationals reportedly out of Shohei Ohtani chase; Nats’ Matt Wieters and pitch framing...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news as we all wait patiently for Washington’s first big roster-related moves of the offseason...

The only real news-y news to come out in the last few days was that the Washington Nationals reportedly fell out of the running for Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Washington Post beat writer Chelsea Janes wrote on Twitter on Sunday night that the Nationals had, “...been told they are out of the running for Shohei Ohtani, according to a person familiar.”

That didn’t last long... but the Nats, limited in their ability to spend on international free agents, weren’t expected to be in the mix for the 23-year-old pitcher/slugger.

What’s next? With the Winter Meetings fast approaching, Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo and Co. in the front office in D.C. are looking to add to the rotation, bench, and the bullpen, so when will the Hot Stove season heat up in the nation’s capital. Please let it be soon...

NATS BEAT:

Nationals' offseason plans affected by Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton decisions

"Still, when Ohtani and Stanton move, and the market starts to move with them, the Nationals will get a better sense of how the market might value things they need..."

Organizational depth chart reveals Nats' positions of need

"We already have a hunch what’s on Mike Rizzo’s shopping list - No. 5 starter, right-handed relievers, bench players - but it’s also helpful to view this in the context of what the Nationals already have in-house."

No. 4 Nats prospect: Carter Kieboom

"'Really exciting upside with Carter,' Collazo said. 'If he can stick at short and do what he did with the bat this year at the major league level, you are going to have a really, really good player.'"

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Bob Boone confident in son's skills as manager

"'[Aaron's broadcasting] preparation [was] very thorough on every player,' said Bob Boone. 'He certainly knows the Yankees.'"

The Nationals’ Glaring Need Remains

"Wieters is praised for intangibles. It’ also my understanding that he’s a popular teammate and decent man. We cannot quantify everything about a player..."

Digging down through baseball's circles of payroll hell

"By Baseball-Reference's reckoning, Washington already has $169 million or so baked into the cake for 2018. 2019 is when things start to get scary..."

Syracuse Chiefs Sale to go Through in December

"It is anticipated that the New York Mets‘ purchase of the Syracuse Chiefs (Class AAA; International League) will be completed soon, with the Mets expected to take control of the club this month."

NL EAST UPDATES:

Braves looking for an infielder, could use Johan Camargo as a starter

"The Braves seek to add a shortstop this offseason, but not to give Dansby Swanson more development time as some have speculated."

The Dodgers Should Pursue Giancarlo Stanton

"But as of this point, Giancarlo Stanton is still a Marlin, and the prevailing line of thought is that he’s stalling for time, hoping that his hometown Dodgers decide to get in on the action."

Which 7 Mets will gain the most from Mickey Callaway?

"The Mets are hoping new manager Mickey Callaway and his new philosophies lead them back to the promised land."

Phillies name Rick Kranitz pitching coach, make long-shot pitch to Shohei Ohtani

"Appel, the former No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2013, has struggled as a starter in two seasons in the Phillies' system and sources say the club will look to transition him to the bullpen in spring training."