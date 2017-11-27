Wire Taps: What’s next for Jayson Werth?; Matt Grace’s 2018 role; Looking at Jake Arrieta...

Catch up on the weekend that was in Washington Nationals news before you start your work week...

A FREE-AGENT HAS SIGNED! NOT A DRILL! STAY AWAY FROM THE HOT STOVE, FOLKS, BECAUSE YOU MAY GET MILDLY WARM!

Here’s the news from Nats Park.

Could the Nats trade for Raisel Iglesias?

Raisel Iglesias is one of the best young closers in the game, and the Nats are looking for bullpen help. MLBTR doesn't rule the Nats out of a potential sweepstakes...

What's next for Jayson Werth?

"Werth could best stay healthy and productive by joining an American League team that can offer DH at-bats..."

Jay Leno, Bryce Harper Join Vegas Strong Concert Benefiting Victims Fund

"Jay Leno and Bryce Harper are joining the force of Las Vegas entertainers and homegrown talent to take the stage Friday, December 1 at T-Mobile Arena..."

Is there a role for lefty Matt Grace in next season's bullpen?

"Grace certainly made enough of a case this season to believe he’ll again be part of the bullpen mix next season. But will he be good enough to crack the opening day seven?"

Hummel: What's causing the high turnover rate among pitching coaches?

"Mozeliak said his club’s change was about 'modernizing how we think about that coaching position. It’s also about communication and creating a different voice. We ended up in a good spot with the ability to add someone like a Mike Maddux.'"

Former Nats: Rangers sign Doug Fister to one-year deal

After re-building his value with the Astros, and then doing it again with the Red Sox, Fister is going to Texas to re-re-build his value.

A preliminary look at who we should watch out for in 2018

The prospects are coming, the prospects are coming! Actually, the system is pretty weak. Send prospects, please.

The Nationals could be the dark horse in the Jake Arrieta sweepstakes

The Nats always seem to have some sort of stake in the big free-agent pitching prize of the offseason (see: Chris Sale, Max Scherzer, etc.) - and with Gio Gonzalez's value higher than ever, why not clear out space for Arrieta (a Boras client and familiar with Dave Martinez)?

The Nats may make some small moves to set up some bigger ones in the future re: pitching

Gio Gonzalez is gone after 2018. Tanner Roark is out come 2019. Max Scherzer is getting older. Stephen Strasburg can opt out after 2019. In other words, the Nats are going to need a lot of pitching, soon. But maybe not right now.