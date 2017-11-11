Wire Taps: Will Jayson Werth or Brandon Kintzler be back with Nationals? Ballpark of the Palm Beaches drama; Nats links + more...

Payments for the Nationals/Astros’ Spring home? Will Jayson Werth or Brandon Kintzler be back? Catch up on the latest Nats news...

It’s a slow news weekend in Washington. This is the time of year that it becomes hard to do a daily link post, but we’re doing what we can to keep you up to date on all the latest Nationals news. Dave Martinez’s staff is one coach short of complete. Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo and Co. in the front office have some decisions to make.

Will they bring a free agent or two back or sign some new names? How will Martinez build his bench for 2018?

Plenty of questions, not a lot of links, but we found what we could. Dig in and get to reading...

NATS BEAT:

Should Nationals try to re-sign Kintzler, keep 'Law Firm' together?

"While Doolittle and Madson were acquired not only for this season but beyond, the Nationals picked up Kintzler knowing he was a short-term rental."

#mntwins are among a handful of teams to express early interest in FA reliever Brandon Kintzler, who recorded 45 saves for them in 2016-17. #Nationals would like to retain him as well. Stood out in WSN clubhouse and on the mound after being traded. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) November 9, 2017

Nationals Inbox: Will Jayson Werth return?

"Werth wants to play in 2018 and would almost certainly be happy to work something out to remain with the Nationals next season."

Nats pitching prospect spotlight: RHP Gabe Klobosits

"A 2017 36th-round selection, Klobosits, 22, is a big dude, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 270 lbs."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

MLB Hot Stove: Why a Mike Trout free agent bidding war could've topped $600M

"This is Washington's best chance to win. Right now, with Harper and Murphy and Strasburg and Scherzer all under contract and at the peak of their abilities."

Scott Boras used some interesting terms to describe free agent J.D. Martinez

"With Harper due to hit the open market following the 2018 season, in addition to several other key clients, Boras is no doubt looking ahead to his most lucrative winter ever."

Davey Lopes is Available and Would Help Phillies Staff

"The Washington Nationals finalized their coaching staff under new manager Dave Martinez today, and one notable name was missing: first base coach Davey Lopes."

Del Campo grad Schu named San Francisco Giants assistant hitting coach

"The San Francisco Giants have named Rick Schu, a former Del Campo High School and Sacramento City player, as their new assistant hitting coach."

BALLPARK OF THE PALMS BEACHES:

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches: Subcontractors say they're not getting paid millions of dollars owed

"The people behind the scenes of Palm Beach County’s Ballpark of the Palm Beaches say they’re not getting paid."

Subcontractors who built #Astros #Nationals spring training ballpark say they're still owed millions of dollars https://t.co/wCLYyY68An — Joe Capozzi (@joecapMARLINS) November 10, 2017

Astros/Nationals ballpark subcontractors still owed millions

"The main fight involves complaints by the teams that share the ballpark, the Astros and Washington Nationals, about problems with payments by the project’s general contractors, led by Hunt Construction Group."