Wire Taps: Will Washington Nationals pursue Shohei Ohtani? Dave Martinez a perfect fit? Thanksgiving talk...

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news and enjoy your holiday, however you’re spending it. And thanks for reading FBB this season. We appreciate your support!

It’s Thanksgiving. What are we thankful for this seaso— year. The whole year. We are thankful for the opportunity to cover the Washington Nationals once again this past summer, even though things ended in early October when we saved coverage funds to get us through the end of the World Series and were disappointed not to spend them.

We’re thankful for all of the Stephen Strasburg starts we got to watch last season, and the Cy Young-worthy season Max Scherzer put together, not to mention the comeback campaign by Ryan Zimmerman, and all the walks Anthony Rendon took.

All of the Bryce Harper homers, the debuting rookies (Rafael Bautista! Victor Robles), the moves before the non-waiver deadline that fixed the Nationals’ bullpen [Rizzo points to head], every Daniel Murphy Fangraphs or launch angle joke, the fact that we saw Mark Lerner back on the field watching BP during the Postseason after he quietly dealt with a serious health issue.

We’re thankful that the Nationals don’t have to go on a closer search this winter, and thankful that the Nats avoided a prolonged managerial search once they let Dusty Baker walk, and brought Dave Martinez in, giving the long-time bench coach his first big league managing gig. That’s not all...

We’re thankful that people come and go and there are still plenty of insightful and thoughtful comments from our readers here at FBB, on Twitter and on Facebook.

That we’re always thankful for, not just today. Thanks. Here are some links to get you through what is sure to be a slow news day... I just jinxed myself into having to cover some sort of move today, didn’t I? Enjoy your off day/family/whatever you’re doing...

NATS BEAT:

Max Scherzer readies for a new coaching staff and new family member

"Scherzer said he is throwing now. He will have a full offseason regimen to prepare for spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he will get to know the new coaching staff."

Will the Nationals pursue Shohei Ohtani? What about suddenly free Braves prospects?

"The Nationals will do their due diligence on Ohtani, whatever they determine that is."

When I asked Shohei Ohtani to name his favorite players, he first mentioned Ichiro and Yu Darvish. Then he said he likes to watch @Bharper3407 and has studied video of Harper at the plate. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017

Rest of NL East still has a long way to go to catch up to Nats

"No matter what moves they make or don’t make this winter, the Nationals are going to enter the 2018 season as the overwhelming favorite to win the National League East again."

Nationals help package Thanksgiving meals

"Members of the Nationals' front office once again donated their time during the week of Thanksgiving to give back to the D.C. community."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Jose Vidro focused on Puerto Rico recovery

"Former Major Leaguer Jose Vidro is one of the lucky ones. He will be spending Thanksgiving with his family in Puerto Rico."

What each MLB team can be thankful for this holiday season

"The Nationals are almost certain to make the playoffs next year. That's a pretty nice place to start, no?"

Astros, Nationals clash with ballpark builder over delays, errors

"[W]ith star players Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper and their teammates scheduled to return in three months, the ballpark still isn’t finished."

Dave Martinez a perfect fit for the Nationals https://t.co/rVI1sBFdj4 — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) November 22, 2017

Former Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez perfect fit as Nationals manager

"Like Maddon, he’s not afraid of trying something different, no matter how wacky is seems, and he isn’t shy about politely telling reporters when they’re misinformed."

NL EAST UPDATES:

Chase Utley back to Phils? The #phillies still have more coaching moves to make. I’m hearing the Phils are considering former Phillies 2nd baseman Chase Utley as a bench coach under manager @gabekapler . @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 22, 2017

MLB to punish Braves after international amateurs investigation

"Major League Baseball hammered the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for circumventing rules governing the signing of international amateurs, banning their former general manager for life and declaring 12 minor league players, including vaunted prospect Kevin Maitan, free agents..."

Marlins Seeking Investors With Project Citrus

"The Miami Marlins’ new ownership group, led by iconic Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and Florida businessman Bruce Sherman, within two months of closing on the $1.2 billion deal to buy the team, has launched a campaign to add significant dollars to its coffers."

Mets eyeing two relievers who’ve worked with Mickey Callaway

"The Mets, according to industry sources, are very interested in Bryan Shaw, who spent the last five seasons under new manager Mickey Callaway’s guidance with the Indians."

BONUS TWEET/VIDEO: RAUDY READ HOME RUN!!!