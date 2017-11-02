With Astros champions, seven teams still waiting for their first World Series title

Wednesday night, the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history with a rather anticlimactic Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston came back to win the series after losing Game 1.

The Astros have been around since 1962 -- they were the Colt .45s from 1962-64 -- so they waited a long time for their first title. In fact, their 55-year wait was the third longest ever for an MLB team:

The wait is over! The @Astros' 55 seasons before winning a title are the 3rd-most in the World Series era. pic.twitter.com/CySy7kmQCZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2017

Even though the Astros clinched their first championship Wednesday night, there are still seven teams -- seven teams! -- without a World Series title in their franchise history. That's nearly one-quarter of the league.

Here are the seven teams still looking for their first championship:

(joined MLB as Washington Senators in 1961, moved to Texas in 1972) Padres (joined MLB in 1969)

(joined MLB as Seattle Pilots in 1969, moved to Milwaukee in 1970) Nationals (joined MLB as Montreal Expos in 1969, moved to Washington in 2005)

(joined MLB in 1977) Rockies (joined MLB in 1993)

The Mariners and Nationals/Expos franchises have never even been to the World Series. Zero pennants for both clubs. The Mariners also have baseball's longest active postseason drought. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2001, Ichiro Suzuki's rookie year.

Which one of those seven teams is most likely to win a World Series first? The Nationals are the easy call because they're a legitimate title contender right now. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Brew Crew rise up and grab a title within the next half-decade, however.