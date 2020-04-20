With baseball returning to Korea, here are four ways MLB can follow the KBO's lead for a 2020 season
MLB would be wise to take notes
The Korea Baseball Organization is expected to announce plans this week to begin its regular season in early May, according to Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency. Preseason contests are getting underway Tuesday. Should KBO succeed with its plans, it would become the second baseball league to launch its 2020 season since the spread of the novel coronavirus, joining Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League.
The KBO and CPBL should provide more than hope and entertainment to American fans yearning for baseball. They could provide blueprints for Major League Baseball to enact.
What could that entail? Let's hit on four aspects of the KBO's plan that MLB should co-opt.
1. No fans, at least for a while
The CPBL has been playing its games without fans, and the same will be true of the KBO. The general public will not be admitted to any preseason games, and is expected to be barred from early season games as well. The possibility of the public attending games deeper into the season is to be determined. At present, the odds wouldn't seem good, but things can change.
2. Proactive measures
Any sports league hoping to play on before the development of a coronavirus vaccine will have to be proactive in preventing infection. KBO intends to implement a multi-pronged approach in that regard. Every player's temperature will be taken twice before games, and those same players will be required to fill out a health questionnaire issued by the league, per Yoo.
3. Improving hygiene
KBO will prohibit players from spitting, and will ban barehanded high fives and handshaking. Oh, and players will be "strongly" encouraged to wear masks in the clubhouse and elsewhere in the ballpark, save for on the field and in the dugout. Umpires and other non-playing personnel -- be it execs, bat boys, whomever -- will also be forced to wear masks and gloves.
4. Planning for a positive test
If and when a player does show symptoms of having contracted COVID-19, that player will be quarantined. The stadium where their team last played will also be shuttered for "at least two days," presumably to allow for cleaning and for traces of the virus to weaken or disappear. It's worth noting that, in the event of a positive test, KBO would not necessarily shut down. Rather, the league would hold a meeting with team executives to "explore the possibility" based on the "extent of the player's contact with others in the league."
It should be noted that South Korea is farther along in the process than the United States, with Sunday marking the first time in nearly two months the country recorded a single-digit amount of new cases. The U.S., for comparison, added at least 25,995 new cases on Sunday, according to data from the CDC.
