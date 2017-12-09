With Stanton and Gordon traded, Marlins have two paths they could travel down

Earlier this week, the Marlins traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Mariners. Saturday morning, they reportedly dealt Giancarlo Stanton and the majority of his massive contract to the Yankees. In looking around the team, there are still a few more attractive players left that could be of interest on the trade market, so will the Marlins keep selling or are they done?

Let's take a look.

Likely untradeable veterans

It's easy to say the Marlins should trade everyone over 30 making significant money, but who is going to take on these guys?

Edinson Volquez is owed $13 million in 2018. He'll be 34 next year and last had a good season in 2015.

Wei-Yin Chen was terrible in 2016 and coming off an elbow injury last year, he managed just nine appearances (five starts). He pitched fine (3.82 ERA in 33 innings), but he'll be 32 next year and has $52 million owed over the next three seasons.

Martin Prado is entering his age-34 season. He hit .250/.279/.357 (70 OPS+) in just 37 games last year. He was productive in 2016 and in the past has shown positional flexibility, but it's hard to see the Marlins getting anything in return for him and his $28.5 million left for 2018-19.

Relievers Brad Ziegler ($9M) and Junichi Tazawa ($7M) are also locked up through this next season. It's hard to see the Marlins getting much in return for them, either.

Of course, there's Starlin Castro, who's part of the team's haul in the Stanton deal. He's making roughly $22.7 million in the next two seasons before a $16 million club option in 2020. I know he just got traded, but that was with the Marlins shedding well over $200 million in salary. I'm not sure how much other teams would be willing to give up for Castro's deal without the Marlins eating a lot of the money. He is easily the most tradeable piece in this tier, though.

Yelich and Ozuna

The Marlins players who could fetch the most in return are outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich. Ozuna is entering his age-27 season and is two years away from free agency. Yelich is entering his age-26 season and is under team control through 2022 if the Marlins want. He has four years and $43.25 million left guaranteed and then a $15 million club option for 2022. Given how young and good Yelich is, this is a very reasonable deal.

Should the Marlins choose to trade either or both of these players, they could land some pretty good prospects. If the purpose of the Stanton deal was to start a massive rebuild, they should deal both of these guys.

If, however, the purpose was simply to create a more workable payroll moving forward and to still compete in the near future, these two guys are building blocks that should be retained.

Others with value

J.T. Realmuto is a good catcher and enters his age-27 season. He's only in his first year of arbitration, however, and doesn't hit free agency until after the 2020 season.

Starting pitcher Dan Straily, first baseman Justin Bour and utility infielder Miguel Rojas are also under team control through 2020.

The Marlins could conceivably save money by dealing these guys and avoiding their arbitration years.

Reliever Kyle Barraclough is in his last pre-arbitration year, so he could start getting modestly expensive in the next few years. Same with starter Jose Urena.

I see two directions here.

One: The Marlins sell anyone with any sort of value and go with the extreme rebuild.

This means dealing Yelich, Ozuna, Castro, Realmuto, Straily, Bour, Rojas and probably Barraclough and Urena as well. As opposed to what they've gotten back for Gordon and Stanton, this would significantly bulk up their farm system. The eyes then turn to something like 2020 or 2021 for a possible turnaround. We've seen extreme rebuilds work, specifically with the last two World Series champions, but those were teams with excellent front offices and resources. Could the Marlins actually take this route and succeed?

Option two, which feels more likely: The Marlins are done with big trades.

The only post-arbitration obligation they have past 2020 is Yelich, and he's a good building block. The 2019 payroll without additions right now looks to be south of $80 million, and that would be toward the bottom of the league, possibly even last.

If the payroll doesn't seem too out of order, the Marlins don't have a terrible group to work with here. They'd have to build around Yelich and Ozuna creativity if they don't want to add salary. Before the Stanton trade, most projection systems had them hovering around .500. Without him, that probably leaves them in the 74-win range.

Of course, that's a lot closer to "terrible" than "in contention," so maybe it would be smarter to just completely blow it up. The Marlins have two incredibly attractive pieces to start with. The new ownership group has already alienated the fan base just as much as Jeffrey Loria did, so why stop now? Just torch it. I don't think they will, I'm just saying they might as well now.