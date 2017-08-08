Wives of Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper fanning the flames of Harper-to-Cubs rumors

Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is set to hit free agency after next season and the rumor that surfaced thanks to legendary baseball reporter Peter Gammons earlier this year was that Harper wants to play for the Cubs (check out Dayn Perry's analysis from when the rumor first surfaced for more background). One item of interest is that Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant grew up in the Las Vegas area with Harper and the two are close friends.

Since then, there's been some expert-level trolling. One example? The Harpers and Bryants posing together with a little hint that maybe they'll be playing together someday:

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Then, over this past weekend with the Nationals facing the Cubs in Wrigley Field, the wives went after the hot rumor again:

KB's & Harper's wives keeping Cubs fans' dreams alive... pic.twitter.com/kgnln0lhi5 — Caitlin Swieca (@CaitlinSwieca) August 5, 2017

What does all of this actually mean? Not much. It seems pretty obvious Harper and Bryant would love to be on the same team, but that doesn't mean Harper's 100 percent signing with the Cubs.

No, it's more just fun for the two couples and worth a small chuckle from the rest of us.