Woman sues Astros for $1 million, says mascot broke her finger with t-shirt cannon
The Astros say they will 'continue to use fan popular t-shirt launchers during games'
On Tuesday's edition of "mascots getting teams sued," the Astros' Orbit has the team in a spot of trouble. Orbit shot a t-shirt out of a cannon that the woman says broke her finger and led to two surgeries. She is now suing the team for more than $1 million for allowing Orbit to use a "bazooka style T-shirt cannon" to shoot t-shirts into the crowd.
The woman, identified as Jennifer Harughty, alleges in her lawsuit that she was at the game with her husband and kids when it happened. "Orbit took aim and fired a T-shirt into the stands where Harughty and her family sat. The T-shirt struck her left index finger head-on and with so much force Harughty's finger fractured," the lawsuit reads, per KHOU11.
The Astros appear to be gearing up to fight the allegations.
"The Astros are aware of the lawsuit with allegations regarding Orbit's t-shirt launcher," the Astros said in a statement. "We do not agree with the allegations. The Astros will continue to use fan popular t-shirt launchers during games. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment on this matter."
While this incident doesn't have the food intrigue of the Phillie Phanatic's hot dog cannon incident from a season ago, it's still bizarre to see official lawsuits refer to things such as "Orbit's t-shirt launcher."
The Astros are being sued for negligence, including not warning fans about the cannon, not operating the cannon properly and not using reasonable care when firing the cannon. According to KHOU11, the plaintiff wants a trial by jury for the incident.
