Woman takes legal action against MLB and Cubs after being hit by foul ball at Wrigley Field

A woman has taken legal action against MLB and the Chicago Cubs after being struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field in August 2008, reports WGN 9. Laiah Zuniga, 28, was hit in the face by a foul ball while sitting six rows off the field in club box seats for a game against the New York Mets. Zuniga suffered permanent damage.

WGN 9 has the details on Zuniga's injuries:

Zuniga suffered permanent injuries to her eyesight, smell, taste, teeth as well as frequent bloody noses, according to the complaint. She also reportedly suffered a spider fracture under both eyes that extends down her face.

"Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before," said Zuniga's attorney. "Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it's too late for Laiah."

Zuniga's case comes after another person took legal action against MLB and the Cubs after being left blind in one eye by a foul ball. That case is still pending. What Zuniga is seeking from MLB and the Cubs is undisclosed.

All 30 teams committed to extending protective netting beyond the dugout after a young girl was struck by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park in May. She has been left with a permanent brain injury. Teams first extended the netting to the end of the dugout after another little girl was hit by a foul at Yankee Stadium in 2017.

Baseball players are bigger and stronger than ever before, and they hit the ball harder than ever. Any inconvenience caused by additional netting pales in comparison to the added safety.