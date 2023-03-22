The 2023 World Baseball Classic wrapped up Tuesday night with Shohei Ohtani and Japan holding off the United States in the championship game. It's the third WBC title for Japan, which denied Team USA a second championship in a row. Japan went unbeaten in the tournament, coming from behind to beat Mexico on Monday in the semifinals before a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the final on Tuesday.

This year's WBC was the fifth installment of the tournament, and Japan has now won 60% of WBC titles. The nation will try to defend the title in 2026 when the WBC returns.

With Japan adding to the World Baseball Classic record books on Tuesday, let's take a look back at WBC history. Here's a full list of the event's winners, the runner-up and tournament MVP. (Note: The 2021 World Baseball Classic was pushed back to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

List of World Baseball Classic winners

2006

Winner: Japan

Japan Runner-up : Cuba

: Cuba World Baseball Classic MVP: Daisuke Matsuzaka

Daisuke Matsuzaka led Japan to the inaugural WBC title in 2006. Getty Images

2009

Winner: Japan

Japan Runner-up : South Korea

: South Korea World Baseball Classic MVP: Daisuke Matsuzaka

2013

Winner: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Runner-up : Puerto Rico

: Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic MVP: Robinson Canó

Robinson Canó was tournament MVP for the Dominican Republic in 2013. Getty Images

2017

Winner: United States

United States Runner-up : Puerto Rico

: Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic MVP: Marcus Stroman

2023

Winner: Japan

Japan Runner-up : United States

: United States World Baseball Classic MVP: Shohei Ohtani